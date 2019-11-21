Deco talks to ‘Waves’ director about movie filmed in SoFlo

Let’s face it, a lot of movies set in South Florida deal with partying and hitting the beach, but there’s a new drama hitting theaters next month. It’s a different kind of SoFlo story with places you’re sure to recognize. Deco sat down with the director of “Waves.”

Sterling K. Brown (as Ronald): “How’re you doing with everything?”

Taylor Russell (as Emily): “I’m good.”

Sterling K. Brown (as Ronald): “You know, it’s OK if you’re not.”

Life comes in waves. There are ups, downs and everything in between.

Sterling K. Brown (as Ronald): “I’m the one that’s trying to hold this family together. Come on!”

Renée Elise Goldsberry (as Catharine): “You pushed him!”

“Waves” is a powerful drama that’s already getting tons of Oscar buzz.

The movie is set and filmed in South Florida.

Director and writer Trey Edward Shults — who’s been living here for years — tells Deco the story was born in our own backyard.

Trey Edward Shults: “I was going to the beach in like Dania and Hollywood and like scribbling in a notebook, and it was, like, first the story and structure starting to form. I just love it. I love the energy. I’m inspired by it.”

This movie is about family, heartbreak, forgiveness and how people deal with those things.

It stars Sterling K. Brown and Renée Elise Goldsberry, but the story really focuses on their kids in the film and how certain events impact their lives.

Trey Edward Shults: “I thought it would be really exciting since it was kind of a movie about those dichotomies to literally split the narrative in two, and then have it through a brother’s point of view and from a sister’s point of view, and a male’s point of view, a woman’s point of view.”

The film also explores the importance of talking about your problems.

Trey hopes that’s a huge takeaway for anyone who watches.

Trey Edward Shults: “I think communication is a big theme in the movie. Think you could take the first half as almost a cautionary tale on lack of communication. When you feel like you can’t communicate with your parents or your loved ones, and I think the second half can almost be seen as a way to heal that communication.”

Sterling K. Brown (as Ronald): “I’ve held on to way too much hate in my life, but all we have is now.”

“Waves” is in theaters now.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.