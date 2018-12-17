Deco found 2 ice cream spots that’ll indulge the big kid in you

Ice cream parties are usually reserved for children, which really isn’t fair! We’re taking a stand! Deco found a couple of local spots that are making desserts for all of us big kids.

Raise a glass to boozy desserts!

Frostbite Nitrogen Ice Cream in Davie has something for kids at heart.

Jeffrey Saunders, owner: “Frostbite is a liquid nitrogen ice cream factory with a steam punk theme.”

Frostbite came up with a cool treat for grown-ups only.

Jeffrey Saunders: “We started to infuse our alcohol into the ice cream. We have a mojito flavor, we have Irish cream and some other flavors that are delicious.”

Typically, alcohol won’t freeze, but liquid nitrogen is cold enough to do the trick.

Jeffrey Saunders: “We do give it a little bit of a kick. It has seven to eight percent alcohol by volume.”

The Spiked Coffee flavor mixes in vodka and coffee liqueur, and the Frisky Whiskey combines whiskey with chocolate salted caramel ice cream.

All the alcohol-infused ice cream is served in fun martini glasses.

Moises Lutwak, customer: “It feels like a mixture of a cocktail and a dessert. You can get tipsy off it. You feel it.”

They can make ice cream without the booze, but if you want to take a bite out of the ice cream with a kick, there is only one rule at Frostbite.

Jeffrey Saunders: “You need to be 21. We will card you, don’t even try.”

These aren’t the same plastic-wrapped desserts from your childhood.

Devin Braddock, chef: “Tricycle is a concept we came up with to take nostalgic desserts that you had as a child, and elevating them for a more mature palette.”

The goodies are stored in an actual motorized tricycle, and driven around Wynwood before setting up shop outside of Boxelder Fridays at 8 p.m.

Devin Braddock: “People are like, ‘What is this?’ And when they find out it’s desserts, they’re excited.”

Everything is made by hand, from scratch, using only the best stuff.

Devin Braddock: “More quality ingredients, higher-end. We’re using Valrhona chocolate in almost all of our desserts.”

One of those is the Drumstick.

Devin Braddock: “We do a rosemary-based ice cream. We get that little caramel center, we dip it in a dark chocolate and we make like this ‘Everything but the kitchen sink’ crumble to go on the top.”

They’ve also got a cafe con leche pie on a stick, rainbow cake and the especially classic Choco Taco — all gourmet style.

Paige Scharite, customer: “It was really peanut buttery, and peanut butter ice cream is fantastic. It’s really amazing because when I was younger, I would get a Choco Taco from the ice cream truck.”

Dessert and nostalgia? That’s a dangerous — and delectable — combination.

FOR MORE INFO:

Frostbite Nitrogen Ice Cream

2125 S. University Dr.

Davie, Florida 33324

(954) 368-3462

www.frostbitenitrogenicecream.com

Tricycle Ice Cream outside of Boxelder

2817 NW 2nd Ave.

Miami, FL 33127

www.instagram.com/tricyclemia/

