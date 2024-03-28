People often look to their leaders for guidance, but when our world seems more divided than ever, we can learn something about adversity from someone else we look up to. You won’t believe who it is.

King Kong and Godzilla. Sure, they’ve hated each other forever, but in “Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire,” their feud is finished. It’s all kumbaya — monster style.

When it comes to playing with Godzilla and Kong, size does matter. Same with big blockbuster monster brawls.

Brian Tyree Henry (as Bernie Hayes): “The last time those two met up, it was almost the end of Kong.”

Brian Tyree Henry witnessed the start of the “frenemy” relationship in “Godzilla vs. Kong.” He pops up again as Bernie in “Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire” still living in the 305.

Brian Tyree Henry: “That’s where he was stationed, and if there’s any place to get conspiracy theories believed by anybody, it’s Florida, so he stayed in Florida. Because his audience would be right there along with him.”

He’s kidding, of course.

Rebecca Hall also comes back on the MonsterVerse scene. This time, she’s a real primate expert.

Rebecca Hall: “I remember when [director] Adam [Wingard] first pitched the part to me for the first one, and he was like, ‘You’re kind of like the Jane Goodall, but for Kong.’ It kind of tracks, but now she’s kind of become this boss on how to deal with monsters and humans.”

A newcomer to Skull Island’s mysteries is Dan Stevens as Trapper, and his love language for Kong is…

Dan Stevens: “I’m a gift giver. Isn’t that one of the love languages?”

Rebecca Hall: “Uh-huh. You are a gift giver.”

Brian Tyree Henry: “That is one of the love languages.”

Gift giving, because in the flick, Kong gets an upgrade all thanks to him.

But what about everyone else?

Rebecca Hall: “I think I’m physical touch.”

Brian Tyree Henry: “Definitely physical touch.”

Rebecca Hall: “And words.”

Dan Stevens: “Are you a physical touch?”

Brian Tyree Henry: “Yeah, and words of affirmation. ‘Cause I used to be against this love language, first of all. I was like, ‘Get out of my face. This doesn’t make sense. There can only be five, meh, meh, meh.'”

Between the two ancient titans, their love language is aggression. But the team toned that down.

Brian Tyree Henry: “I think that between words of affirmation, gift giving, physical touch, that kind of translated to Godzilla and Kong, because we embodied it, you know what I mean?”

“Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire” roars into theaters on Friday.

