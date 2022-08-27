The South Florida bar scene is taking a page out of the history books. One of the newest places in town will have you wondering what century you’re in.

Here, 2022 looks like 1922, but with characters in theme, this experience isn’t just superficial. Deco’s Alex Miranda is taking us on this tasty trip.

Long before you could pick up booze in a box, if you wanted to get your drink on, you had to be in the know … like at one new secret speakeasy.

The InterContinental Miami wants to take you back in time. Their latest hot spot is hush-hush, and it’ll have you feeling like you took a trip back to the 1920s.

Glenn Sampert: “Freddy’s Speakeasy is a secret bar.

Like old school speakeasies, it’s on the down-low. In other words, you can’t just walk in.

Glenn Sampert: “The Freddy’s experience starts when enter into the hotel and you are greeted by one of our hostesses, who is in period costume as a flapper, and she will be describing what Freddy’s is.”

Hostess: “Chopin was created after Frédéric Chopin. Now, everyone please watch your step.”

There aren’t any signs for this joint.

Glenn Sampert: “It’s not one of our normal restaurants and bars. It is something in the back of a meeting room that no one knows about.”

Just follow your flapper friend. Thankfully, she knows the trick for getting inside.

Glenn Sampert: “When you get to the back of the room, there is a plain door and a secret knock that our hostess has to give in order to be let in.

Talk about a flashback!

Jason: “Welcome. I’m Jason. Nice to have you here. A couple of rules to understand. It’s 1923, we are in a Prohibition.”

This place is small in size but big on fun.

Glenn Sampert: “Freddy’s is a really intimate environment. We have maximum of 12 people at one time, and it’s just really a cocktail place, seats, great music from the period and real wonderful decor.”

Jordana Friedman, guest: “I think it’s super cute and cozy.”

The drinks are a nod to the 1920s, but they’re made for 2022. You won’t find bathtub gin in this joint.

Glenn Sampert: “The Virtue and Vice is definitely one of the most popular, certainly my favorite, featuring a Woodford rye spirit, lemon juice, aperol and a little bit of simple syrup.”

There are two things to remember about this speakeasy: you’ve gotta be of age, and you need to make reservations.

Jordana Friedman: “It’s nothing like you’ve ever seen in Miami. The drink options are totally different, the whole atmosphere is completely different.”

Freddy’s is only open Thursdays, Fridays and saturdays, and remember — you need to make a reservation.

FOR MORE INFO:

Freddy’s Speakeasy

InterContinental Miami

100 Chopin Plaza

Miami, FL 33131

icmiamihotel.com/freddys

