The highly anticipated remake of the sci-fi epic “Dune” hits theaters this weekend, and the cast is as all-star as they come. Why is why, instead of trying to explain the massive plot again , we just wanted to hang out with them. Can you blame us? Deco’s social celebrity climber, Alex Miranda, is here with more.

If I had to move to an awful, war-torn desert planet with almost no water, I would probably bring in my suitcase a ring light, because the sun out there is really unflattering for selfies, but when I asked the cast the same question, I got a whole range of answers.

Charlotte Rampling (as Reverend Mother Mohiam): “One day, the legend will be born.”

All right, so the plot for the new sci-fi drama “Dune,” about the intergalactic fight for control of a lucrative spice trade on the planet Arrakis, is … complicated.

Timothée Chalamet (as Paul Atreides): “What’s in the box?”

Charlotte Rampling (as Reverend Mother Mohiam): “Pain.”

We’ve already explained it on Deco, so how about we just chat with the stars instead, before the remake hits theaters this Friday?

Alex Miranda: “If Zendaya and Timothée were to be stuck on Arrakis forever, what would you bring?”

Timothée Chalamet: “Is there internet?”

Zendaya: “Is there Wi-Fi?”

Food, water, shelter … social media. Let’s be real, y’all. It’s a necessity now.

Zendaya: “And a computer, so we could, you know….”

Timothée Chalamet: “Episode six, ‘White Lotus.'”

Zendaya: “Finish ‘White Lotus!'”

They’re talking about the hit HBO show, must-see TV anywhere in the galaxy.

By the way, co-star Rebecca Ferguson confirms that, yeah, Timothée Chalamet really is that great.

Rebecca Ferguson: “He’s incredible. He’s insane. He’s so good at his craft.”

And here’s a fun fact about Rebecca.

Rebecca Ferguson: “Do you know those survival programs. ‘Do you have what it takes to become an astronaut?’ I love those. I’m not kidding.”

Well, based on her résumé, I guess we can’t be surprised.

As far as living on a desert planet, her answer is practical: a tarp.

Rebecca Ferguson: “You can create dew, you can gather water, you can cover yourself from sand.”

But then again, the conditions really were extreme on set.

Rebecca Ferguson: “We could only film in Abu Dhabi between 4 and 6 a.m., and in the evening before the sun was going down, because it was like 50 degrees in the desert.”

Although you can’t fit Jason Momoa’s answer into a suitcase, the action star revealed himself to be the sweetie pie we always knew he was.

Jason Momoa: “I would hope I get to bring a friend or family, because it would be very lonely over there, so I’d rather have company.”

And I couldn’t talk to Timothée in 2021 without asking about chart-topper Lil Nas X, whose massive hit, “Call Me by Your Name,” was inspired by Timothée’s breakout role in the 2017 movie of the same name.

Timothée Chalamet: “I think he’s kicking ass. I love his fearlessness. I love how he loves how to go like that to people. His energy is the same in person.”

Zendaya: “He seems lovely.”

Timothée Chalamet: “He’s a force for good.”

“Dune” is being shot in two parts. The first comes out this weekend. TBD on Part 2.

Also, I vote Lil Nas X as a surprise cameo.

