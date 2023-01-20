Winter might only last a day or two here in the 305, but at least we get to enjoy the spring fashion a lot longer. Speaking of spring fashion, Deco got a peek at Carolina Herrera’s spring 2023 collection at the Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden.

Philanthropy and fashion go hand in hand at the Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden’s Splendor in the Garden charity event.

Wes Gordon: “Splendor in the Garden is a fantastic event organized annually at the Fairchild Botanical Gardens, and the proceeds benefit all of the amazing work and programs that they do here.”

This year, they wanted to do something big, so they teamed up with the fashion director of Carolina Herrera, Wes Gordon.

Wes Gordon: “This is the first time Neiman Marcus, in the 11 years of organizing this event, has partnered with a designer for the show. “

Neiman’s brought some of their popular looks to the charity runway.

Wes Gordon: “You’ll be seeing today a whole mix of some highlights from the past two seasons of Carolina Herrera, ranging from some easy cotton day pieces to beautiful embellished evening gowns.”

They also brought in pieces that celebs can’t get enough of.

Wes Gordon: “J.Lo recently wore something, Adele wore a beautiful piece for her performance, Meghan Markle frequently wears things.”

Guests even got an exclusive look of their spring 2023 line.

Wes Gordon: “The theme was a secret garden, and it was an unapologetic embrace of florals and beauty, and color, and mixing prints, and creating something that felt like an homage to an unkempt garden.”

Making the garden a perfect backdrop to show off the hottest styles.

Wes Gordon: “You’re going to be seeing everything from fabulous cotton tops, to amazing skirts and separates and pants, all the way to, of course, our famous Herrera evening gowns.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden

10901 Old Cutler Road

Coral Gables, FL 33156

https://fairchildgarden.org/

