And action! Wait, that’s what you’re supposed to say during filming, not when the movie is already out. There are some fun new films in theaters, and we’ve got them all covered in this week’s Showtime.

Sam Heughan (as Rob Burns): “I think I might have feelings for someone I’ve never met.”

Céline Dion (as Céline Dion): “These texts you’re receiving are saying something. It might be crazy, but love doesn’t always follow the rules.”

Sam Heughan is getting dating advice from Céline Dion in “Love Again.” The “Outlander” star and Priyanka Chopra-Jonas play a pair of cyber-crossed lovers in the new rom-com.

Basically, her fiancé passed away, but she still texts his old number … only now it’s Sam’s new number. He’s on a mission to find and meet her … and Celine is helping!

Shazad Latif (as Kaz Khan): “I’m getting married.”

Lily James (as Zoe): “You are? Who’s the lucky lady?”

Shazad Latif (as Kaz Khan): “Don’t know yet.”

Lily James (as Zoe): “What do you mean?”

Shazad Latif (as Kaz Khan): “I’m getting an arranged marriage. Well, assisted marriage. That’s what we call it these days.”

Lily James (as Zoe): “Dare I ask, what about love?”

What’s better than one rom-com? Two rom-coms!

Lily James is looking for answers in “What’s Love Got to Do with It?” She plays a filmmaker who’s documenting her childhood friend’s arranged marriage … but maybe along the way, she’ll learn a thing or two that’ll change her own approach to finding love.

Tyson Ritter (as Guy): “Truck 84 was ambushed. Johnny and Clyde were seen traveling up the interstate.”

Megan Fox (as Alana Hart: “I think it’s romantic, no? Two lunatics on a cross-country kill tour.”

Crime meets passion in the action flick “Johnny & Clyde.”

The film follows two serial killers who are madly in love and plan on robbing a casino … but they’re gonna have to get through Megan Fox and her enforcers first.

Chris Pratt (as Peter Quill): “We have been running our whole lives.”

Bradley Cooper (as Rocket Raccoon, voice): “Pete, I’m done running.”

Ready for one last adventure? The Guardians of the Galaxy are back, and they’re ready to do what they do best: save the day!

In “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” Chris Pratt and the gang are undertaking one final mission, and it may not end in happily ever after.

Vin Diesel (as Grrot, voice): “We are Groot!”

