Like it says on Lynn’s Tinder profile, when it comes to after hours fun, she likes a little bit of everything, because variety is the spice of life, although I thought paprika was the spice of life.

But if it’s variety you want, I hope you love the options in this week’s Showtime.

Gemma Chan (as Shelley): “Welcome to the Victory Project. We’re all here because we believe in the mission.”

Chris Pine (as Frank): “. What are we doing?”

Olivia Wilde (as Bunny) and Victory couples: “Changing the world.”

There’s a lot to worry about in Olivia Wilde’s “Don’t Worry Darling.”

Florence Pugh, Harry Styles and Chris Pine lead an all-star cast in the psychological thriller about a young couple living in a utopian-like town called Victory.

But everything is not what it seems.

Josh Duhamel (as Gilbert Galvan Jr.): “I wanna show you something. You see that bank right over there? I can get in and out in three minutes.”

Mel Gibson (as Tommy): “And do what?”

Josh Duhamel (as Gilbert Galvan Jr.): “Rob it.”

Money talks, and in “Bandit,” it’s begging to be stolen by Josh Duhamel.

That’s why he teams up with a loan shark played by Mel Gibson to rip off a ton of banks and jewelry stores.

Kate Bosworth (as Estelle): “Your ride is here. The mentor and his protégé.”

Mojean Aria (as Stray): “You gonna fill me in?”

Antonio Banderas (as Cuda): “Gambling debts.”

The action continues in “The Enforcer,” which is set right here in the 305.

Antonio Banderas stars as the city’s top mob enforcer, but when he befriends a young runaway who’s in big trouble, he’ll do whatever it takes to save her.

Jurnee Smollett (as Hannah): “What the hell?”

Jurnee Smollett (as Hannah): “He took my daughter.”

Allison Janney (as Lou): “Hold on. Who did?”

Don’t mess with Allison Janney and Jurnee Smollett. The actresses are teaming up in “Lou.”

The Netflix action thriller tells the story of two women who brave the elements — and some really bad guys — after a little girl is kidnapped.

Solea Pfeiffer (as LeAnne): “I thought you moved on.”

Emcee: “Ladies and gentlemen, the incredible Bayou Boy.”

Joshua Boone (as Bayou): “How could I do that when my heart only beats for you?”

Does love conquer all?

Tyler Perry’s “A Jazzman’s Blues” tells the story of a forbidden love and the family drama that unravels 40 years of secrets in the Deep South.

Kaley Cuoco (as Sheila): “I have got to come clean with you. I’m from the future.”

Pete Davidson (as Gary): “I’m sorry, I’m a little confused.”

Love is a cycle in the rom-com “Meet Cute.”

Kaley Cuoco plays a time traveler who’s got her heart set on having the perfect date with Pete Davidson, but she quickly learns it’s easier said than done, even when you’ve got unlimited redos.

Pete Davidson (as Gary): “A real selfish choice kind of decision now, isn’t it?”

Kaley Cuoco (as Sheila): “I love it when you make that joke.”

Pete Davidson (as Gary): “What?”

Kaley Cuoco (as Sheila): “What?”