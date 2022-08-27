Make this weekend all about you and what you want to see. Pick one or more of the titles in this week’s Showtime and go off on a new adventure, but first, make a wish.

Idris Elba (as The Djinn): “So what will you wish for? What is your heart’s desire?”

The genie’s out of the bottle in “Three Thousand Years of Longing.” Idris Elba plays the magic man promising Tilda Swinton three wishes — for a price.

Nathalie Emmanuel (as Evie): “Help me, please.”

Character in “The Invitation”: “Hello, Mr. Harker. Here there’s a young lady who seems quite distressed.”

If there’s one lesson to be learned from watching “The Invitation,” it’s this: be careful when you meet your extended family. They could be out for blood.

John Boyega (as Brian Brown-Easley): “I need everybody to see what’s happening here. I need the fire trucks, I need the news cameras.”

Connie Britton (as Lisa Larson): “You have my undivided attention.”

“Breaking” is the true story of a desperate Marine veteran, played by John Boyega, who threatens to blow up a bank after the government does him wrong.

Matthew Daddario (as Ben): “Did you tie me up?”

Jessica Alexander (as Lexie): “You attacked me. You knew I’d call you out.”

Matthew Daddario (as Ben) “She attacked me.”

Jessica Alexander (as Lexie): “He gets women onto this boat, and he drugs them. Huh?!”

Get ready for a spooky sailboat ride. Three people are riding “Into the Deep,” and one of them is a stone-cold killer.

Sylvester Stallone (as Joe/Samaritan): “I think we’re finished here. Go on, beat it.”

Sylvester Stallone takes his first crack at being a superhero in “Samaritan.”

Sly’s title character’s been in hiding for years, until a neighborhood kid asks him for help.

