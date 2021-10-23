This could be the weekend you get a lot of chores done, but it doesn’t have to be, because we have approximately one weekend’s worth of movie watching stuffed into this week’s Showtime.

Charlotte Rampling (as Reverend Mother Mohiam): “One day, a legend will be born.”

“Dune” is the sci-fi thriller, starring Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, and Jason Momoa.

It’s a space war over the most valuable substance in the universe, and we’d say Part One of the epic adventure is “dune” all right- – scoring 83% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Timothée Chalamet: “It’s a story of interplanetary conflict that exposes the futility of human, not only connection, but politics.”

Zach Galifianakis (as Ron, voice): “Hi! Insert registered name.”

In “Ron’s Gone Wrong,” kids are obsessed with personal robots the way we’re addicted to smartphones.

The animated film’s scoring 79% on the Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer.

The fun really starts when Ron’s robot starts screwing up, and who better to screw things up than Zach Galifianakis?

Zach Galifianakis: “This is the first time I’ve ever played a robot. It’s not the first time I have given a robotic performance.”

Idris Elba (as Rufus Buck): “Where is he?”

Regina King (as Trudy King): “Where is who?”

Idris Elba (as Rufus Buck): “Your boss.”

Regina King (as Trudy King): “My boss? Clearly you don’t know me.”

Revenge is still a fresh story at the movies, and “The Harder They Fall” is the freshest of ’em all, scoring an impressive 84% on Rotten Tomatoes.

It stars Regina King, Idris Elba and a whole of bunch of bad guys who are gonna get what’s comin’ to ’em.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.