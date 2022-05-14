Sherlock Holmes is the most famous fictional detective ever, but that doesn’t mean he can’t help you solve a few of your own problems. A new exhibition at the Frost Museum of Science wants you to help solve a crime that hopefully you didn’t commit.

If you’ve got a mystery…

Alex Miranda: “Watson, the game’s afoot!”

Sherlock Holmes could have solved it.

Rachel McAdams (as Irene Adler): “Nice touch.”

Robert Downey Jr. (as Sherlock Holmes): “I was simply studying your … methods.”

Well, in the 1880s, at least.

Alex Miranda: “Why is Kim Kardashian dating Pete Davidson?

Geoffrey Curley, Frost Museum of Science: “That is one mystery that Sherlock will not help.”

And at the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science…

Kate Carter, Frost Museum of Science: “This is one of the biggest exhibitions that we’ve ever brought in.”

I don’t think we’re in downtown Miami anymore.

Geoffrey Curley: “Tony Award-winning Broadway designers, and so, you’re actually stepping into that time.”

Sherlock Holmes: The Exhibition puts you on the gritty streets of London…

Geoffrey Curley: “Something horrible happened.”

To solve a crime…

Kate Carter: “While learning some of the modern and old forensic science techniques that Sherlock Holmes might have used.”

Using Sherlock’s signature style.

Geoffrey Curley: “The end goal is to really understand the scientific method and be able to utilize that in daily life.”

I needed this.

Alex Miranda: “One mystery that I would love to solve finally would be, why am I missing all of those matching socks?”

Geoffrey Curley: “Um…”

Investigate footprints that go from…

Geoffrey Curley: “The crime scene down to the Thames River, so you see those prints, and you get to go recreate those prints in the sand, see what matches.”

Analyze blood splatter.

Geoffrey Curley: “Create blood splatter patterns and see which one might have been found at the crime scene.”

I mean…

Alex Miranda: “Is anyone else thinking Gale Weathers, ‘Scream,’ 1996?”

You’ll feel like you’re in a “Dateline” episode.

Alex Miranda: “It’s turning purple. It was … codeine! Dun dun duuuuunn!”

Innovation is fun but never easy.

Kate Carter: “This is a hard mystery. I played it through once; I did not get the right answer.”

Oh, my God, same!

Alex Miranda: “I got it. It’s Professor Plum, in the study, with the candlestick!”

Woman: “Alex, that’s like a completely different story.”

The exhibition opens May 16 and runs through till Sept. 5.

Alex Miranda: “This exhibition is phenomenal, right?”

Admission is included with your regular museum tickets, but don’t forget: question everything.

Alex Miranda: “All the technology in the world, and these fools will never realize that I am the killer.”

