The newest club in town has drinks, food, and get this, classic movies! Rooftop Cinema Club lets you see a flick al fresco, aka outside. They officially open Thursday, but we’re giving you a sneak peek.

It’s movie madness on Miami Beach.

Nick Samero: “Rooftop Cinema Miami Beach is a place where people can come hang out, have a few hours to get away from the busy lives, enjoy good movies, good drinks.”

And you can do all that in a theater that’s far from ordinary.

Nick Samero: “We are on the corner of Alton Road and Lincoln, and we are on the top of a parking garage on the sixth floor.”

It’s a lighter and brighter movie experience.

Nick Samero: “All the movies theaters are inside, and it’s kind of like being in a box, almost claustrophobic. We wanted to have that open air and freedom.”

There are rooftop cinemas all over the world. When it came to the Sunshine State, South Beach was the place to be.

Nick Samero: “This is our first location we are opening in Florida, and we are very excited because this is our first year-round location.”

It’s a movie theater with backyard vibes.

Nick Samero: “They get to listen to headphones so they have their own experience. They get to sit in different Adirondack chairs so they have a comfortable sit outside.”

These headphones are legit.

Nick Samero: “We have come up with our own proprietary headphones to block out all the ambient noise you would hear on the rooftop, and it gives them that great experience of not having to hear the chatter and laughter of other guests.”

When it comes to what they’re showing on the 24-foot IED screen, there’s a flashback feel.

Nick Samero: “We decided to go with classics as opposed to currents — because there are thousands of movie theaters throughout the country that play your current movies — older movies that people know and enjoy, like ‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,’ ‘Grease.’ They can catch ’10 Things I Hate About You.'”

And since you’re hanging on top of a building, what you see off screen is as cool as what’s on it.

Natalia Pascaul: “I think it’s super cool going to a experience on a rooftop on Miami Beach. You have the ocean to the left, downtown to your right. You can catch a cool sunset.”

Rooftop Cinema Club has two showings a night that start when the sun goes down, but come a little early, grab a drink and a bite, hang out and play.

Nick Samero: “We have a light bite menu of pizza, pretzels, hot dogs. We have Connect Four, you got your typical corn hole, and any typical outdoor game. Miami Beach is the most happening place there is. We got everything you could want, and they just didn’t have this, and now they do.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Rooftop Cinema Club

1212 Lincoln Road

Miami Beach, FL 33139

rooftopcinemaclub.com



The property parking garage is off of 16th Street and Alton Road. Take the garage elevator or, if coming from the street, the elevator/staircase just behind the SunLife Organics juice bar up to the sixth floor rooftop.





