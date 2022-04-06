When you hear the name “Michael Bay,” you think of explosions, car chases and intense action. You also think “best feathered hair since Scott Bakula.”

Anyhoo, Mike’s got a new movie out called “Ambulance.” Alex Miranda is in downtown Miami for the big SoFlo premiere.

Michael Bay can be as late as he wants to be because he’s one of the best directors ever. As of 7:40 p.m., no one with the movie had hit the red carpet at the Silverspot Cinema.

Seems that fans waiting for the popular director are pumped all the same.

Jake Gyllenhaal: “The people why I wanted to do this film was Michael Bay. The whole energy of this movie is something different than I’ve been a part of.

Bradley Fischer, producer, “Ambulance”: “Michael Bay is the consummate action director of his time. He has a very specific stylistic approach to the way that he tells stories.”

Jake Gyllenhaal: “It has real stakes, emotional stakes.”

Yahya Abdul-Mateen: “We meet Will, he’s a veteran, and then his wife has cancer and desperately needs this experimental surgery that the insurance will not cover.”

Jake Gyllenhaal: “Danny has lived in a life of criminality, and he’s also needing money in a different way.”

Yahya Abdul-Mateen: “And so, Will goes to ask for a favor from his brother.”

Jake Gyllenhaal: “Will is adopted, but they have a real brother relationship, full of all the messiness and violence and love.”

Yahya Abdul-Mateen: “He hasn’t seen his brother for a long time, and for the right reasons, but at the end of the day, loves makes you lower your standards.”

Jake Gyllenhaal: “Danny is getting what he’s always wanted, which is his brother back.”

Eiza González: “It felt like a small independent, indie movie that we were doing in the back of an ambulance, but then I see, with all these explosions, ‘Oh, it’s still a Michael Bay movie.'”

Yahya Abdul-Mateen: “With Michael Bay, it was just wild from the first day.”

Eiza González: “He likes to do practical shots.”

Jake Gyllenhaal: “Driving 80 miles an hour, shooting at a helicopter with another helicopter behind it, and I’m going, ‘What’s happening?'”

Yahya Abdul-Mateen: “Michael loves an enthusiastic actor who has idea.”

Jake Gyllenhaal: “He has a real reverence for actors. I think he really respects the process, and [“Ambulance”] belongs in the theater, and I cannot wait to be in a theater.”

Yahya Abdul-Mateen: “Hopefully, they’ll leave the theater sweating.”

Now, what makes “Ambulance” special is that this is a big Michael Bay flick, but it also has a lot of heart.

“Ambulance” careens into theaters on Friday.

