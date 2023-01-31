Wasn’t it just the other day we were talking about the Teen Wolf, the movie. Why stop there? Because “Wolf Pack” a new Paramount Plus show promises even bigger bites of action, drama and Sarah Michelle Gellar. Who’s better known for vampires, but in cruel intentions, a wolf in sheep’s clothing.

Three words: Sarah Michelle Gellar.

And no, this isn’t some buffy reboot. In wolf pack, Sarah’s playing chief arson investigator Kristin Ramsey. But a California forest fire isn’t her only problem.

Sarah Michelle Gellar: “She’s determined to find out the story behind it and really that’s all you know about her in the first couple episodes.”

Come on.

Sarah Michelle Gellar: “Any more and I have to kill you.”

Two teens share a meet-cute while their school bus idles in traffic before getting bitten by a strange creature and becoming werewolves. Not so cute. But, it turns out two of their peers were werewolves already. So, they team up, and life is never the same.

Hungry like them too.

Bella Shepard: “Being on set, like you have limited time to eat, so I think we’ve both seen each other get hangry.

Armani Jackson: “Like, you need a snack.”

Bella Shepard: “Haha”

And who do they let into their real life pack?

Armani Jackson: “When you can be silent with your friends”

Bella Shepard: “Yeah.”

Armani Jackson: “And not have to always be doing something.”

Bella Shepard: “Then you know you’ve clicked. For me loyalty is a big thing.”

A pack that’s bigger now.

Chloe Rose Robertson: “The most exciting part about it for me personally is the fact that I’ve built real friendships from this.”

Tyler Lawrence Gray: “Connections outside of being actors.”

Harlan and Luna are raised by Garrett, played by Rodrigo Santoro, who says parenting his daughter isn’t all that different.

Rodrigo Santoro: “I give a lot of respect and credit to her just trying to get to know her. Instead of saying, hey, I tell you what to do. Or I know what’s right, what’s wrong because I’m more experienced. Yes, I am more experienced, but she came to the world and she has her own story.”

Now, can we all just nerd out on our favorite smg roles?

Chloe Rose Robertson and Tyler Lawrence Gray: “One, two, three cruel intentions”

Alex Miranda: “Me too.”

Chloe Rose Robertson: “I really encourage all young fans who are going to love this show to go watch cruel intentions. It’s iconic. It’s legendary.”

But why is it still so relevant, even with gen z?

Sarah Michelle Gellar: “Because it was so shocking. And people didn’t give teenagers credit for being capable of so much emotion. Really it was like, ‘I want to date this guy’ and ‘I want my first kiss.’ That was the first time that we were like, ‘oh, no. I want the world.’

