There’s a lot of really talented chefs here in South Florida. But don’t just take our word for it, because the Food Network has recruited one of Miami’s own for a really big cooking competition.

“Chef’s Kiss” narrator: “Puglia, Italy. A stunning coastal paradise, rich in history and culture, and where talented chefs embark on an epic culinary adventure.”

Wow is an understatement! In season 2 of “Ciao House” on the Food Network, 12 talented chefs are headed to Italy to prove their mastery of Italian cooking techniques.

But it’s not just vacation, it’s a competition, and SoFlo’s Zev Bennett is ready to cook up a storm.

Zev Bennett: “This season, man, the cast just brought it, you know? There’s amazing cooking happening. You can learn a lot from it. We learned a lot from the show and from each other, and the drama is unbelievable.”

Drama? Now that’s one way to spice things up!

Chefs are competing to win an immersive culinary education across Italy, as well as the chance to train with master chefs.

You can watch the Season 2 premiere this Sunday at 8 p.m. on the Food Network.

