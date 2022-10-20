Henderson “Junior” Biggers has been dedicated to his job for 65 years. For three decades, he’s been showing up to Kush by Stephen’s and slicing and dicing meat by hand. Junior, as he’s called, is now retiring and the restaurant has big plans for his send-off.

Zuniel Melendez: “Junior is the heart and soul of Kush by Stephen’s, he truly is. He has been working here for 65 years, and there’s no one like him.”

So, while Elvis Presley was partying it up in jail and Sophia Loren was diving for sponges in the Greek islands, Junior was already at the deli slicing pastrami and corn beef by hand.

Henderson “Junior” Biggers: “I moved up from dishwasher to busboy. From busboy to the short order cook. From the short order cook to the chef.”

You may not know him personally, but if you’re a regular, you’ve had his food.

Yuseff Diaz: “I’ve never met Junior, but I admire his food. I ordered the Reuben sandwich; it tastes very well. I order it all the time because of that, because the way Junior prepares it. He prepares it very well.”

Junior found the restaurant shortly after moving to South Florida in the late ’50s. He said he fell in love with the job, and that’s why he kept doing it.

Henderson “Junior” Biggers: “My intention was to be an auto mechanic, but when I got down here and got into this, I began to like it.”

He’s retiring this week, and Stephen’s is dedicating a whole day to honor all of his hard work. Everybody is invited.

Zuniel Melendez: “On Friday, October 21st, we’re going to celebrate Junior and the 65 years of service he’s given us, so we’re turning Kush by Stephen’s into ‘Junior’s Diner.'”

Diners will also get a super reduced price on some of their items.

Zuniel Melendez: “We’re going to have 57-cent cheeseburgers and 25-cent egg creams.”

Junior said he is deeply touched by the outpouring of love.

Henderson “Junior” Biggers: “Overwhelming. I never expected anything like this when I started working here.”

One of the things he’ll miss most is the community.

Henderson “Junior” Biggers: “The people. I got to meet a lot of nice people that come and go. Plus a lot the customers that were here, very nice, really. That is what I’m gonna miss most, the people that I’ve been around for all these years.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Kush by Stephen’s

1000 E. 16th Ave.

Hialeah, FL 33010

305-887-8863

kushhospitality.com/locations/stephens/

