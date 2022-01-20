From earrings to necklaces to purses, accessories make an outfit, and remember to focus on glasses. They’re one of the first things people actually see.

Since you can have purses in different colors, why not specs? We checked out a look everyone’s loving, including celebs.

I spy a hot trend: colorful lenses in your glasses!

Eric Vicens, Johann Wolff: “What’s really popular, it’s light-tinted lenses. You can wear at night, you wear in overcast days. It’s an accessory, and compliments your outfit.”

Billie Eilish, Selena Gomez and Bono are fans, and the Rocket Man, Elton John, has glasses in nearly every color of the rainbow.

When it comes to tinted lenses, SoFlo’s own Johann Wolff is a vision of style.



Eric Vicens: “Johann Wolff is the perfect place to get tinted lenses, because we actually custom dye to the client’s desire and want. We have our own selection that we offer, but if you wanted to call in, send an email, or text us and have us create a color for you, we will do so.”

Deco wanted to get a closer look at these hot hues, so we headed to the Cadillac Hotel and Beach Club on South Beach to check ’em out.

Eric Vicens: “These are lenses that make you feel good and change your perspective on how you see the world around you.”

From light blue to yellow, these stylish spectacles are fashionable and functional.

Eric Vicens: “The tinted lenses actually make the environment look better, actually, with a tinted lens. When you have a yellow, things are warmer. We’re a big fan of the purple. It tones things down a little bit and brings a little bit of warmth.”

You’ll definitely want to see the world through Johann Wolff’s rose-colored glasses.

Eric Vicens: “Red lenses are actually one of the most versatile ones, because they do reduce light transmission, but at the same time they do improve a lot of the vibrance and saturation of the environment.”

If you want to be seen in these vibrant shades, there’s only one thing to remember.

Eric Vicens: “When you are doing a funky lens, normally you want to go with a subdued frame, meaning not too much color or not too many patterns.”

Prices for Johann Wolff’s vibrant shades start at $170.

