Day or night, Wynwood is always a good time, but most of us have to go back home at the end of the night. Boo-hoo!
Not anymore, though, because Miami’s most artistic neighborhood just got its very first hotel … and it’s a work of art, too. Deco’s Alex Miranda, who’s already raving on Yelp, has the story.
Arlo Wynwood has 250 works of art throughout the hotel — 251 once you walk in. That’s what you call a pickup line.
But there’s even more to do after check-in.
I know we haven’t really started this story yet, but…
Jennifer Hiblum: “First hotel. Can you believe it?”
Alex Miranda: “Like, first ever hotel in Wynwood?”
Jennifer Hiblum: “First ever official hotel in Wynwood.”
Well, breaking news, I guess: there is one now.
Jennifer Hiblum: “You’re able to look into the neighborhood, enjoy it, but from a distance, in the privacy of your own room.”
And Arlo Wynwood isn’t just a nine-story hotel with 217 simply stylish guest rooms — the majority of which…
Jennifer Hiblum: “Face the courtyard with private balconies.”
It also comes with fortune cookies, OK?
Alex Miranda (reading fortune): “‘Future you is watching you, but what are they saying?’ Make better decisions, probably.”
But this is artsy Wynwood.
Alex Miranda: “Do you have to be cool to stay here, or is anybody invited?”
Jennifer Hiblum: “Everybody is invited. Come as you are. Whatever you want, we will make sure your experience is what you want it to be.”
To be safe, I’m bringing the chic-est person I know.
Catherine O’Hara (as Moira Rose): “Won’t you join me for a little stroll through the slice of paradise I like to call…”
…their rooftop pool with 360-degree views of Miami.
Jennifer Hiblum: “Hang back in one of the cabanas, lounge out in one of the chairs.”
And bar!
Alex Miranda: “Christine, thank you so much. Ugh, red is my favorite flavor. I can’t stand purple.”
Christine: “But Alex, red and purple are not flavors.”
Alex Miranda: “They’re not?”
Who wouldn’t want to live like this?
Meryl Streep (as Miranda Priestly): “Everybody wants this.”
And options, like Higher Ground, their third floor cocktail lounge.
Jennifer Hiblum: “The outdoor sort of lush, Amazonian rainforest-style environment, or come inside for a more chilled, laid back-type feel.”
How fun is this? Some of the cocktails are on draft, including the Above the Canopy, a vodka-eucalyptus drink.
Alex Miranda: “Just pull the lever and bathe.”
Christine: “You can shower your mouth with rosé, is how I think would be the best way.”
Hungry yet? let’s talk fine dining at Marygold’s.
Catherine O’Hara (as Moira Rose): “Did someone say fine dining?”
Jennifer Hiblum: “They refer to it as a Florida brasserie.”
There’s even free yoga.
Jennifer Hiblum: “Three times a week to all of our guests.”
Catherine O’Hara (as Moira Rose): “And, when it’s time to escape the hustle and bustle of the downtown core…”
Alex Miranda: “Rest on this rocking chair with The Sunset on La Playa, which is a mezcal drink from paradise. You’ve got the banana leaf over here, but to be honest, I ordered the entire cocktail just for the mariquita chips.”
Jennifer Hiblum: “It’s spectacular.”
They lend out bikes and have pool parties.
Rates at Arlo Wynwood start at $239 a night.
FOR MORE INFO:
Arlo Wynwood
2217 Northwest Miami Court
Miami, FL 33127
786-522-6600
arlohotels.com/wynwood
