When you think of foods from Spain, you think of paella, tapas and gazpacho … but don’t forget about noodles.

It turns out some of the most popular dishes from España are Asian. A famous Spanish restaurant chain has crossed the Atlantic, and it’s new in town.

There are oodles of flavors at UDON Asian Food.

Daniel Valentin: “The type of food we serve at UDON are mainly noodles. We have yakisoba, we have ramen, we have udon, we have pad thai and soba.”

The Asian noodle bar has been a hit in Europe for nearly two decades.

Daniel Valentin: “UDON comes from Spain, where we have had a lot of success. We have 70 restaurants throughout all of Spain. The food is unique and different in Spain, because before UDON, they didn’t have a noodle bar. They didn’t have this type of food.”

When it came to opening up in the States, they knew Wynwood was the place to be.

Daniel Valentin: “This is the first restaurant in the United States.”

Charles Monaco: “I was kind of shocked when I found out that it’s a Spanish chain, but I think it’s awesome, the new element that they’re bringing into the area. It’s a very new and one-of-a-kind thing that’s over here.”

Here, noodles are the star of the show … and this is not the ramen you ate in college.

Daniel Valentin: “The miso ramen is a chicken broth based ramen. It’s a traditional ramen with the noodles and green onions, the egg, the spinach and all the other ingredients.”

Charles Monaco: “The spicy ramen I enjoyed the best. Great place to get some ramen.”

And what UDON is really known for is … chicken. Really!

No surprise here: it’s got noodles.

Daniel Valentin: “The Chicken Corral is our signature dish. We use breaded chicken breast. It’s fried and served over yakisoba noodles.”

Sure, you can get other things like edamame and gyoza dumplings, but save room for the noodles.

Charles Monaco: “I love it. I think it’s a unique experience that hasn’t existed in Wynwood, and you guys brought a different element to the area. I see myself coming here at least once a week.”

After UDON takes over Wynwood, they plan to bring their deliciousness to the Caribbean and South America.

FOR MORE INFO:

UDON Wynwood

265 NW 24th St.

Miami, FL 33127

786-228-9688

udon.com/us-en/restaurant/udon-wynwood

