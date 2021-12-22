Global warming, pandemics, Ben Affleck dumping on Jennifer Garner. It seems like the world’s going crazy, but there is a glimmer of good news tonight. Henry Cavill is back for the second season of “The Witcher,” and it’s what “Witcher” watchers were wishing for.

Henry Cavill: “In Season 2, we find Geralt having freshly discovered or finally cross paths with Cirilla, and he is now he’s taken her under his wing, and he wants to find her. He wants to give her the skills and the place to protect her as well as he can from the rest of the world, who are clearly trying to seek seek her out, whether it’s to do her harm or not. He has yet to discover, but he’s now taken on the protector role.”

The actor takes his role as Geralt of Rivia very seriously.

Henry Cavill : “To have an opportunity to have the privilege of, I like to say, being the custodian of a character like this is enormous, and it’s something that I want to do right, for not only for myself, but also for everyone else who is also a fan. And as I say, it’s a responsibility, but it’s also an enormous privilege.”

And when it comes to shooting the show, Henry says, for him, it’s all about location, location, location.

Henry Cavill : “I’m an actor who loves locations. I love being on location. I love being in real-world environments because I personally feel like I can draw from them to assist in the emotionality of a character, or just the essence of something. And even if it’s not something that one is doing actively and deliberately, it’s something that I believe the audience can pick up on subconsciously.”

Season 2 of “The Witcher” is now streaming on Netflix.

