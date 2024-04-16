Texas is known for a lot of things, and one of the best things to come out of the Lone Star State is their style of barbecue.

Foodies can get a taste of the real thing at a new SoFlo hot spot. No horse or cowboy hat needed here.

When it comes to serving up real Central Texas barbecue, B&D Trap in Fort Lauderdale isn’t just blowing smoke.

Orelle Young: “We are the first authentic Texas barbecue restaurant here in Fort Lauderdale.”

When you get here, get ready for a very tasty ride.

Orelle Young: “B&D Trap barbecue is a journey that we’d like to invite our guests on. We would like to introduce authentic Texas barbecue to South Florida.”

The dishes served up have been around for a long time.

Orelle Young: “I’d say it’s over a century in the making. You had a lot of German immigrants and families that came and opened up grocery stores and meat markets. They had to figure out something to do with their meats, so they did what they knew best. They smoke their meats.”

One trap you won’t fall into is getting your food slathered in sauce. That’s a no-no at B&D.

Orelle Young: “We eat meat because we enjoy the flavor of meat. We don’t want sauce for the same reason we don’t use hickory or mesquite: super strong, overpowering. We don’t want to cover anything up. We’re not masking anything. We want you to enjoy the meat for what it is.”

Their cooking technique will definitely rub you the right way.

Orelle Young: “We have special dry rubs. I call them our signature dry rubs. I have a special dry rub for each type of meat.”

Sauce-heads, you are not excluded. There’s some of your favorite stuff on the sandwiches. The small but mighty menu features two beers and sides like mac and cheese.

If you’re looking for ribs, get ready for a plateful of plenty.

Orelle Young: “But we’re a Texas barbecue, we had to go full-size spare ribs. We want some super meaty ribs, you’re looking at some center cuts that, I guess, sometimes weigh a third to a half-pound each. Yeah, that’s what we’re looking for: large and in-charge ribs.”

B&D is part of the revitalization of Fort Lauderdale’s Sistrunk Boulevard. It sounds like they were made for the neighborhood.

Orelle Young: “There’s parties and people smoking and grilling meats down the block that way. The same thing that way, the culture’s already here. Now we have a place for people to do less work and come and enjoy the food.”

Laura Cugno: “Absolutely amazing! The brisket melted in the mouth, and this spot is pretty dope.”

FOR MORE INFO:

B&D Trap

1551 NW 6th St.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311

561-382-7944

bdtrap.com

