The new year is rolling in, and so is Fox’s newest game show “The Floor.” It’s not just any game show; it’s a trivia extravaganza that will challenge contestants like never before.

Dust off your encyclopedias and get ready, because this is a show you don’t want to miss.

Rob Lowe: “Our first to duel, come on up!”

Cutie Rob Lowe is the host and producer of Fox’s new game show “The Floor.” It’s a trivia contest where 81 contestants stand on 81 squares and test their knowledge.

Rob Lowe: “Each square is an area of trivia expertise, so 81 categories, and think of it as checkers or chess, but you move your piece by answering a trivia question. So it’s very much of a turf battle, it’s very much a strategy.”

The grand prize? Two hundred and fifty thousand dollars.

Contestant 1: “Bring it on.”

Contestant 2: “I’m here to win some money.”

Contestant 3: “Two hundred and fifty-thousand dollars?!”

Taking on the role as host was a no-brainer for the actor.

Rob Lowe: “At the end of the day, it’s trivia, which is what I love. I love Trivial Pursuit, I love games like that, and this is the best iteration of that I’ve ever seen. It allows me to do a very specific thing that I love to do, which is be with people, unscripted, on the fly, ad lib, hopefully be funny, and connect with people and against a backdrop of money that changes these people’s lives. And then, of course, the game part, because I love games.”

Lowe says he also feels like a coach.

Rob Lowe: “It kills me when they’re not doing well; it kills me. Like, I’m super invested.”

Rob is really excited for audiences to check out the debut season and find out who is left on “The Floor.”

Rob Lowe: “Eighty-one contestants over 10 weeks. By the end, there will only be one person left on the floor, and they get a quarter of a million dollars.”

Rob Lowe: “Let’s light it up!”

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox