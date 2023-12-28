The new year is rolling in, and so is Fox’s newest game show “The Floor.” It’s not just any game show; it’s a trivia extravaganza that will challenge contestants like never before.

Dust off your encyclopedias and get ready, because this is a show you don’t want to miss.

Rob Lowe: “Our first to duel, come on up!”

Cutie Rob Lowe is the host and producer of Fox’s new game show “The Floor.” It’s a trivia contest where 81 contestants stand on 81 squares and test their knowledge.

Rob Lowe: “Each square is an area of trivia expertise, so 81 categories, and think of it as checkers or chess, but you move your piece by answering a trivia question. So it’s very much of a turf battle, it’s very much a strategy.”

The grand prize? Two hundred and fifty thousand dollars.

Contestant 1: “Bring it on.”

Contestant 2: “I’m here to win some money.”

Contestant 3: “Two hundred and fifty-thousand dollars?!”

Taking on the role as host was a no-brainer for the actor.

Rob Lowe: “At the end of the day, it’s trivia, which is what I love. I love Trivial Pursuit, I love games like that, and this is the best iteration of that I’ve ever seen. It allows me to do a very specific thing that I love to do, which is be with people, unscripted, on the fly, ad lib, hopefully be funny, and connect with people and against a backdrop of money that changes these people’s lives. And then, of course, the game part, because I love games.”

Lowe says he also feels like a coach.

Rob Lowe: “It kills me when they’re not doing well; it kills me. Like, I’m super invested.”

Rob is really excited for audiences to check out the debut season and find out who is left on “The Floor.”

Rob Lowe: “Eighty-one contestants over 10 weeks. By the end, there will only be one person left on the floor, and they get a quarter of a million dollars.”

Rob Lowe: “Let’s light it up!”

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.