Women brewers are the toast of the town in Fort Lauderdale. The FemALE Beer Fest is celebrating ladies in the craft brewing business, and it just goes to show ya that anything men can brew, women can brew, too.

FemALE Beer Fest 2022 is here to fill your cup.

Frances Antonio-Martineau: “We are one of the pioneering craft beer festivals of its kind in the country and one of the longest-running craft beer festivals in the Fort Lauderdale area.”

The fest is celebrating its 50th anniversary and second year at the Kimpton Goodland Hotel Fort Lauderdale Beach.

Trust us: you won’t go thirsty here.

Frances Antonio-Martineau: “This year we will be hosting close to 40 local and national beer brands.”

So many brews, so little time.

FemALE is more than just a beer tasting. It spotlights the changes happening in a male-dominated business.

Frances Antonio-Martineau: “The purpose of FemALE Brew Fest is to showcase and highlight women in the brewing industry, to be able to give them a platform to showcase their craft.”

The final product is only part of the deal.

Frances Antonio-Martineau: “Participants in the festival don’t just consist of brewers. We have brewery owners.”

That’s the story at Yeasty Brews Artisanal Beers, coming back for their third year.

Denielle Mizrah: “We are a small craft brewery in Lauderhill, Florida. We’re locally owned by myself and my husband.”

Hubby works in the back, brewing up the beer.

He’s not the face of the place.

Denielle Mizrah: “I can say personally a lot of my customers love that I’m here, ’cause sometimes they get sick of only seeing men.”

Yeasty’s bringing two of their best to the fest.

Denielle Mizrah: “The first one is a beer, it’s called Hula Girl, it’s a cream ale with guava and passion fruit, and the second one is actually a hard seltzer, and this one also highlights fresh fruit. It’s strawberry, kiwi and cucumber; it’s called Down Undah.”

Over at Tarpon River Brewing in Fort Lauderdale, they’re ready to represent at the event.

Lisa Siegel: “And I love showcasing our beer and all of the work we’ve done over the last six years, over the last 10 years, over the last 20 years, and what strides women are making in this industry.”

They’ve picked a perfect pair of golden beverages to showcase this weekend.

Lisa Siegel: “Well, Good as Gold is kind of like an easy drinking, everybody loves it — I think it really represents Fort Lauderdale — and Honey Love, of course, is our award-winning, most recognized beer.”

There’ll be plenty to do at FemALE Brew Fest as you sip your way to paradise.

You can shop, you can groove out to the music, you’ll have a great time and maybe learn something, too.

Lisa Siegel: “Attendees are able to talk beer with the actual brewsters that are making the beer that they’re trying.”

FOR MORE INFO:

FemALE Brew Fest

femalebrewfest.com

Yeasty Brews Artisanal Beers

3944 NW 19th St.

Lauderhill, FL 33311

yeastybrews.com

Tarpon River Brewing

280 SW 6th St.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

tarponriverbrewing.com

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.