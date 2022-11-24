World famous designer to the stars Gustavo Cadile is coming to Miami Art Week. He’s debuting his new collection, Salvaje, which was inspired by his love for the Magic City. He gave Deco a sneak preview, so you’ll see it here first.

Gustavo Cadile is known for dressing everyone from Eva Longoria to Kim Kardashian and Gloria Estefan, but his creations really took off after his partnership with Eva.

Gustavo Cadile: “I was watching TV shows, and I wanted to look for a celebrity that she was like a crossover, Latin and American, and I reached out to Eva Longoria.”

It was a match made in fashion heaven.

Gustavo has been designing clothing for as long as he can remember, and he says he owes his talent to his grandparents.

Gustavo Cadile: “I grew up with my grandmother, she was like a seamstress, I grew up next to her, so I was learning everything from sewing from her.”

Gregory Peck (as Prof. David Pollock): “Actually, I don’t meet many people who are dressed like that, either.”

Sophia Loren (as Yasmin Azir): “Oh, do you like it?”

Gustavo gets his inspiration from old Hollywood glamour, and he’s bringing that touch of old glam to the 305 with the debut of his new collection at Miami Art Week.

Gustavo Cadile: “Salvaje is my latest collection, and I love it because it’s all inspired by Miami. I love the weather, I love the colors, I love the ocean. I think that it’s the number one place to be right now.”

The designer gave us a sneak peek at Visionnaire furniture store. He says his line is bold, bright and full of shimmer. Basically, it’s unlike anything he’s done before.

Gustavo Cadile: “The difference here is that I can have more freedom to create something more sexy and more young.”

It’s his first time at Miami Art Week, and he’s very excited for people see it all come together.

Gustavo Cadile: “Everything is so colorful and so beautiful, and I think that is the perfect place to be.”

You can catch Gustavo’s full collection on Dec. 1 at Popvision Studios in Wynwood. To find out how to get tickets, click here.

