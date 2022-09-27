“The world is too much with us,” a weary poet said that. Man, I just have to get away from everything for a while. I said that. Deco’s got the perfect escape for anyone looking to drain their stress and recharge their batteries.

Want to leave your real life behind and spend a day in paradise? Then you’re ready for Staniel Air’s Bucket List Day Tour.

Kirsten Doyle: “It’s a one-day excursion to the Bahamas, where we fly you over, and we go to multiple attraction sites in Staniel Cay.”

You’ll make it over to Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport at about 7 a.m. and board a private plane bound for blue skies and calm waters.

After a 90-minute flight, you hit Staniel Cay, and your itinerary kicks in.

Kirsten Doyle: “And then from there, you start your own private boat tour. We take you to Compass Cay to go swim with the nurse sharks, the Thunderball Grotto, which is an underwater cave, swimming with the pigs at Pig Island.”

Swimming with the pigs at Pig Island?

That’s right, you’ll have a fine time in the sunshine with the swine.

Kirsten Doyle: “So it’s an island in the Bahamas near Staniel Cay, and no one lives there, there’s just pigs on it, and everyone goes there and feeds the pigs and swims with them. It’s become a real attraction.”

That grotto she mentioned? James Bond fans might recognize it. It was featured in 007’s 1965 hit movie “Thunderball.”

You might not be able to indulge in Bond’s favorite underwater sport, but you’ll get to check out all the great stuff in the grotto.

Kirsten Doyle: “We offer snorkel equipment, and when you get to the Thunderball Grotto, there’s an amazing coral reef and all that to go swimming through.”

With all this swimming and sailing and relaxing, you’re gonna have to eat sometime, right?

Don’t worry. They’ll fit that in, too.

Kirsten Doyle: “Between all that, you’ll break for lunch at the Staniel Cay Yacht Club.”

Sooner or later, all good things must come to an end.

Kirsten Doyle: “And then at around 4:30, we fly you back here.”

Anytime’s a good time to take the Bucket List Day Trip.

Kirsten Doyle: “With it being a one-day tour, we have advance notice on hurricanes and stuff, so we can reschedule or refund. The bucket list is an amazing one-day adventure.”

You can take the Bucket List Day Tour solo, with your significant other, or up to eight of your BFFs.

FOR MORE INFO:

Staniel Air

2201 NW 55th Ct., Hangar 11

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309

954-900-2739

stanielair.com

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.