In South Florida it’s bathing suit season year round, so it only makes sense that when designers want to debut their latest swimwear they come to sunny Miami Beach. Miami Swim Week is next week. Deco got a sneak peek at what’s hitting the runway.

Miami Swim Week is ready to make a splash.

Moh Ducis: “We showcase all the new trends going into the next season. It is a festival celebration of fashion designers in the swim space.”

If you like bathing suits, the SLS South Beach is the place to be.

Denise Kurland: “We are the host for the Miami Swim Week shows and really looking forward to being the home hotel for the second year in a row.”

Some of the looks you’ll see at this fashion bonanza were created right here in our own backyard.

Moh Ducis: “Miami Swim Week is an equal mix of local and international designers.”

Two designers living it up in SoFlo are Liliana Montoya and Eliad Cohen.

Eliad Cohen: “This year, I am presenting 20 different looks from my new collection, which I am super excited to share it.”

Let’s hear it for the boys from bold blocks to bright prints, Eliad’s Eliad Shorts can’t be missed!

Eliad Cohen: “One of the looks: the green one called Mojito. Simple as it is, I just love drinking mojito, and I thought why we don’t have swimsuits in mojito style.”

This year, Liliana’s collection was inspired by Tulum, Mexico.

Liliana Montoya: “I am presenting my collection called Ladiosa, which means goddesses.”

She’ll have lots of fun and flirty designs. Get this, her stuff is handmade. Cool crochet sleeves are a must and check out how Liliana dresses up a bikini.

Liliana Montoya: “That’s a cape with a skirt, and it’s made from macramé.”

Some shows next week will be IRL, aka in real life, others will be in cyberspace.

Moh Ducis: “The metaverse show is a pilot we are launching. The designers can actually see a model walking through in our own metadome or meta experience.”

You’ll be able to see suits by Ema Savahl made for a tech world.

Victor Donov: “When it comes to the digital version, we will have three looks, which are the most show off designs of this new collection. The entire collection is much larger than that.”

This year, Miami Swim Week features more than 100 fashion shows, so there’s bound to be one with the perfect suit for you.

Moh Ducis: “It’s important for us to show designs to the regular public and consumers.”

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

SLS South Beach

1701 Collins Ave.

Miami Beach, FL 33139

sbe.com

For tickets to Miami Swim Week’s Opening Show Benefiting Little Lighthouse Foundation, click here.

For tickets to Official Miami Swim Week Shows 2022, click here.

