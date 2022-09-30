Ever wonder what it’s like to be a “scare actor?” House of Horror in Doral, with its own Haunted Carnival, employs a ton of them. That’s because they’re the largest Halloween experience in South Florida.

Major job requirement, though: you have to love to scare the freak out of people. Check … and, after they let me try, I’m considering a career change.

Does your presence repel people?

Actor: “You look gross.”

Then consider this odd job.

Tony Albelo: “We have some scare actors that, when they’re in character, they will not answer to their God-given name.”

House of Horror at International Mall in Doral…

Tony Albelo: “Maybe you’re not into haunted houses, but you’re probably into rides, or maybe you’re not into rides, but you’re definitely into carnival food.”

…is celebrating 20 years.

Tony Albelo: “Parents who came here as teenagers and kids are coming back with their kids.”

And if you’re a horror junkie like me…

Alex Miranda: “Welcome!”

Guests: “Ahh!”

You probably want to be…

Alex Miranda: “Followed, screamed at, chased with an axe!”

Fingers crossed, inside “Silent Mall.”

Tony Albelo: “They’re just staring at you, moving slightly.”

One of four spooky experiences.

Tony Albelo: “And I guarantee you, you will jump.”

Let me try.

Alex Miranda: “No sleeping in class! Get your head on straight.”

But let’s rewind this found footage.

Ashley: “We started with the bullet wound, and then we’re going to go in.”

Alex Miranda: “I love hearing you say that.”

Ashley, a special effects makeup artist, is going bellman zombie.

Ashley: “So we’re just going to do a little nose contour.”

Alex Miranda: “I really do want that Kardashian look.”

Ashley: “Do you?”

Alex Miranda: “Can I be a…”

Ashley: “A Kardashian Tower of Terror?”

Literally, so scared right now.

Alex Miranda: “Oh, my God! What? You did that in, like, five minutes!”

Ashley: “Crunched for time, but yes, sir.”

Alex: “Wow, I really do look like a zombie.”

Alex Miranda, who?

Actor: “We’re ready for you.”

Alex Miranda: “Thank you, gorgeous.”

Ashley: “I think I did create a monster.”

Alex Miranda: “Yeah, Ashley, ya did!” [stabs ashley]”

She had to go.

Alex Miranda: “Welcome to the Insanitarium.”

Oh, and I charge a resort fee.

Alex Miranda: “You want to play the piano?”

Anyone else been watching that Jeffrey Dahmer series on Netflix?

Alex Miranda: “Want a bite?!”

What? it’s just pork.

Alex Miranda: “Are you sure?!”

I swear, we’re friendly zombies … with artistic differences.

Tickets start at $30.

Tony Albelo: “It includes all the rides, all the haunted houses.”

With taxes and fees, weekday tickets end up about $40, and during the weekends, about $50. Kids 6 and under are a little less than $30.

FOR MORE INFO:

House of Horror Haunted Carnival

Miami International Mall

1625 NW 107th Ave.

Doral, FL 33172

houseofhorrorcarnival.com

