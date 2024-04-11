Fashion divas like J.Lo, Kim Kardashian, and Beyoncé are all embracing the Western era. Deco’s digging the giddy-up getup too. We took our cues from fashionistas at “Curio” in Miami Beach. So, strap on to your saddles and check it out!

Miami is definitely not Texas. But when it comes to cowboy fashion chic.

Danielle Licata, owner of Curio: “Definitely seeing a lot trends in jean silhouettes, lasso type of leg, wide-legged jeans, rips, and all sorts of mending, which is very western.”

“Curio” at Faena Bazaar in Miami Beach is doing “Country” the 305 way.

Danielle Licata: “We’re loving the western vibes. I love how it’s combined itself with glamorous fashion. So Western’s kind of taken a twist and been a little bit more than just denim and t-shirts.”

All thanks to mega celebs like:

Danielle Licata: “A lot of celebrities have jumped on this trend, J.Lo, Kim Kardashian, Bella Hadid, obviously Beyonce.”

Get off the horse you rode in on and start with this statement head-piece.

Danielle Licata: “You can do a felt hat, which is like very traditional. Obviously in the hotter climates, people are looking for straw that they can also wear to the beach and wear also with an anytime outfit. But a lot of the hats we’re loving right now have amazing embroideries on them, whether it be novelty pins, stitching, mending details.”

And denim on denim is also making its rounds.

Danielle Licata: “They’re new silhouettes of denim that are trending whether it’s the lasso, the slash, or kind of like a more wide leg silhouette that’s very relaxed. And mixing it with leather or bustiers and kind of throwing on that denim jacket or kind of denim bowlero.”

Say “howdy” to leather, suedes, and fringe. We reckon they’ll stay and these.

Danielle Licata: “Little crop tops, the baby tees are back, graphic tees, so we’re seeing kind of that return of the t-shirt that you could also dress up with a leather pant or coated pant, something metallic, and kind of mix that vibe but definitely showing skin always.”

Accessories are also dosey doe-ing around and make a big difference.

Danielle Licata: “I think it doesn’t matter whether it’s gold or silver but definitely statement, statement necklaces and there’s a lot of love for earrings. Belts are back we have all different varieties of belts right now, skinny with a nice kind of western little detail or a very very wide that you can put over a flowy dress that can westernize things that are already in your wardrobe.”

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.