Swim Week in Miami is pretty much Christmas. Designers and models come from all over the world to walk the runway, and this year is no different. Model and influencer Tabria Majors is showing her latest collab with Cupshe, and she told Deco all about it.

When it comes to modeling, body positive advocate Tabria Majors knows how to strut her stuff.

Even Rihanna was impressed with the model’s talents at RiRi’s Savage X Fenty show.

Tabria Majors: “Walking in the Savage X Fenty show is unlike any other show that I’ve ever been in. It’s truly like – it’s like a movie!”

So, it’s no surprise the mega-influencer and plus-sized model is teaming up with Cupshe.

Tabria Majors: “It came out on July 5th, and it’s a plus-sized collection. It’s very bold, it’s very bright, very colorful.”

Cupshe’s first plus-sized swim collection is making its debut on the runway at Miami Swim Week.

Tabria Majors: “The most exciting part of this process is seeing my collection actually on a runway.”

The 19-piece collection is made up of sexy bikinis and chic cover-ups.

Tabria Majors: “It goes from 0X to 3X, which is like a 10-12 to 24.”

Like what you see? Cupshe is celebrating with a pop-up on Miami Beach this Friday.

Tabria Majors: “Miami is such a vibrant city, full of life and energy. I love the rich culture that Miami has. It has amazing food, amazing people.”

As for walking in the show…

Tabria Majors: “Not a lot of people get this kind of opportunity, and I’m so thankful that I have it.”

The pop-up on Miami Beach starts at 11 a.m. on Friday.

FOR MORE INFO:

Cupshe Miami Pop Up Store

1655 Meridian Ave.

Miami Beach, FL 33139

eventbrite.com/e/cupshe-miami-pop-up-store-tickets-355312418007

