Summer’s here, and your kids are looking for something new to do. There’s a place in Dania Beach that’s got them covered … covered in bubbles. You’d better make a mad dash to this bubble bash.

You don’t have to live in a pineapple under the sea to bounce around at a bubble party. There’s a bubble bash going on every weekend at the Dania Pointe Mall.

Emily Wise: “So we’re inviting everyone to come play with us in the bubbles at our Bubble Bash event.”

Here’s all the info you’ll need to make sure you’re not late for the party.

Emily Wise: “Every Saturday and Sunday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., at the top of every hour, you’ll see bubbles floating down from the palm trees here on the lawn here at Dania Pointe.”

Fresh air, family fun and other delights await you at the bash.

Emily Wise: “This is a great way to get outside this summer, get the kids enjoying the sunshine, playing with their family and friends, and when you’re done, you can always cool off at one of our many restaurants, do some shopping.”

It’s a perfect way to mingle with your neighbors while the little ones go bubble crazy.

Emily Wise: “It’s really important for us here at Dania Pointe to hold events that the whole community can come out and enjoy. We love to do events that are free fun for the whole family.”

Siddiqua Dhanani: “I love coming here with my family on weekends. We just come and it’s free entertainment. I enjoy having my other mom friends come here with me.”

Shahana: “It’s fun. You can spend time, you can play. Mostly, what you should focus on is spending time bonding with your family.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Bubble Bash at Dania Pointe

139 S Compass Way

Dania Beach, FL 33004

833-800-4343

daniapointe.com/events

