It’s that time of the year, time for Miami Beach Pride to take over Ocean Drive and Lummus Park. Which means sun, fun and love for the LGBTQ+ community.

Deco’s Alex Miranda is always proud … of his full head of hair.

Billy Porter is headlining the main stage, and one of your favorite former Bravo housewives will be cruising down Ocean Drive.

We drove on over to the Dream Hotel South Beach to feel the full Pride fantasy with our experts.

Miami Beach will be loud and proud this weekend.

Tiara Love Dupree: “Pride means everything to me, because it allows me to represent myself and be free.”

Maybe even more in 2024.

Patrick Gevas: “It’s critical that we come out and support each other as a community, but also be a visible reminder that we’re here, and we’re never going back in the closet.”

But we are going back on the streets, for Miami Beach Pride.

Famously, there’s that free parade on Sunday at noon, from Fifth Street to 15th.

Patrick Gevas: “We have grand marshals that you know and love — Billy Porter, Lisa Rinna, June Diane Rafael — that are going to be going up and down Ocean Drive in their convertibles, waving to everyone.”

But one thing about Pride: the entertainment will always be fierce.

Patrick Gevas: “We have Luck Ra coming from Argentina. We have Farina coming from Medellín, Colombia. We have Billy Porter, who is our headliner, that will performing songs from his latest album. And we also have the very first live performance from JoJo Siwa of her new single, “Karma.”

Inclusivity is at the heart of this annual event.

Patrick Gevas: “We also have our community stage, which highlights some local talent as well, we have our women’s tent for our lesbian community, and our tea tent for our trans brothers and sisters.”

Which will also honor the new Miss Miami Beach Pride, Tiara Love Dupree.

Tiara Love Dupree: “It’s just amazing to know that I’m a part of history now, and I just want to be able to be the best queen that I can be this weekend. I’m very quiet and I’m very shy, but when I get out on that stage, I’m always ready to attack the floor and do whatever it is I have to do. So that’s what makes me sickening.”

A mainstay in the city.

Tiara Love Dupree: “You could see me perform right here on South Beach at Palace Bar Monday nights, Wednesday nights, Friday brunches and Saturday brunches.”

But for now, there are bigger fish to fry.

Tiara Love Dupree: “I’m so excited. I can’t wait to see you all here on Sunday for the parade. Come out and support. See you soon.”

Patrick says get to Ocean Drive before noon so you can grab a great spot. The weather is going to be awesome but hot, so dress appropriately.

For more info about Miami Beach Pride events, click here.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.