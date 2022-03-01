I love big buns, and I cannot lie. What a coincidence: a Washington, D.C.-based burger chain has brought their big buns to SoFlo, and what’s in between ’em is damn good.

Right off the New River in downtown Fort Lauderdale sits Big Buns Damn Good Burgers.

Matthew Thorp, Big Buns Damn Good Burgers: “It is a casual burger restaurant in the D.C. area, started right outside of Arlington, Virginia, and we’re looking to grow our roots in the Fort Lauderdale/South Florida area.”

The place is designed to be stress-free. You come here to cool out and chow down.

Matthew Thorp: “A little bit of a retro feel to it. We want everybody to feel comfortable and at home.”

When you brag about your buns and your burgers, well, you better be ready to back it up.

Matthew Thorp: “They’re big, they’re juicy, they’re flavorful.”

The Peppercorn Steakhouse Burger checks all of those boxes.

Matthew Thorp: “It’s a classic burger; it’s got some peppercorn seasoning. You’re gonna have a little bit of lettuce, tomato, peppercorn mayo, and then some gruyère cheese, sautéed mushrooms and some fried onion straws.”

You know what goes great with that bad boy? An order of Parmesan truffle fries.

Matthew Thorp: “It’s a white truffle olive oil and then some Parmesan cheese. They smell and taste absolutely fantastic.”

The menu is filled with designer burgers that will blow you away, but they’re not the only damn good items available.

The Fried Chicken Sammy is bursting out of its big buns.

And the Beet, Sprouts and Harmony Bowl is happily healthy.

Matthew Thorp: “My personal favorites.”

Thirsty yet? Not to worry. There’s plenty to drink here, and a lot of it packs a legitimate punch.

Matthew Thorp: “For our 21 and up, we actually do have a variety of alcoholic beverages. We have an outstanding beer selection. We do also have some fantastic adult slushies, so blood orange margaritas — my personal favorite — and we have a couple of other awesome ones.”

Big Buns is also known for its variety of shakes.

Their classic Oreo shake is sweetly solid.

Matthew Thorp: “It comes with our standard ice cream mix that we have kind of cultivated through our process over the years. It’s gonna have a little bit of our Oreo crush crumble, some whipped cream on top and some nice little Oreo pieces to cap it all off.”

For those of you who live by the restaurant’s motto, “Shake it til you make it,” get ready to have your mind blown.

Matthew Thorp: “We do definitely have some over-the-top shakes as far as flavors.”

Meet the Unicorn Shake. It’s a glass full of strawberry heaven with sprinkle-covered marshmallows that’s as legendary as the creature it’s named after.

And you get to keep the floaty.

You’ll have a damn good time at Big Buns Damn Good Burgers.

Will, diner: “So I think the burgers here are fabulous. They’re juicy, they have so many options. Any kind of burger you want, this is the place for it.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Big Buns Damn Good Burgers

221 SW 1st Ave.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

954-686-8182

https://www.eatbigbuns.com/

