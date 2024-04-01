Welcome to the Wild, Wild West, and I don’t mean that movie with Will Smith. This ain’t Texas, it’s Florida — the Sunshine State — and we’re livin’ that rodeo country life, thanks to Beyoncé’s brand-new album, so stick around, round, round, round, round, because Queen Bey is taking us all on the wildest ride in the wilderness!

Beyoncé (singing): “This ain’t Texas. Ain’t no hold ’em.”

Saddle up! This may not be Beyoncé’s first rodeo.

Beyoncé (singing): “Sixteen carriages drivin’ away while I watch them ride.”

But the new release “Act II: Cowboy Carter” is her first country album.

Beyoncé (singing): “Gadsden, Alabama, got folk down in Galveston, rotted in Louisiana.”

“Cowboy Carter” is Queen Bey’s Second Album in the Renaissance Trilogy, and her eighth overall.

Beyoncé: “We wanna welcome you to the Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Act II.'”

It wouldn’t be a real hoedown throwdown without a little extra star power.

Beyoncé and Miley Cyrus (singing): “Smoke out the window, flying down the 405.”

Miley Cyrus joins Beyoncé on the song “II Most Wanted.”

Post Malone (singing): “Need you all night long. You’re my Rennaisance.”

Post Malone gets a feature on “Levii Jeans.”

Willie Nelson: “Now, for this next tune, I want you to sit back, inhale and go to that good place.”

Even the legendary Willie Nelson makes a special appearance.

But perhaps the most anticipated collab of all…

Dolly Parton: “Hey, Miss Honeybee, it’s Dolly P.”

…comes from the queen of country music herself, Dolly Parton. She lends her voice to the “Dolly P” interlude, which leads listeners into Beyoncé’s take on the iconic song…

Beyoncé (singing): “Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene. I’m warning you, don’t come for my man.”

While Dolly’s version has her pleading…

Dolly Parton (singing): “I’m begging of you, please don’t take my man.”

…Bey is firing off a warning to back down on hers.

Beyoncé (singing): “The games you play are nothing new, so you don’t want no heat with me, Jolene.”

And Dolly is loving it! She posted on Instagram, “Beyoncé is giving that girl some trouble and she deserves it.”

Beyoncé (singing): “Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene. Don’t take the chance because you think you can. You’re beautiful, beyond compare. Takes more than beauty and seductive stares to come between a family and a happy man.”

