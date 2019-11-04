Adrian Martinez talks live-action ‘Lady and the Tramp’ with Deco

There are two types of people in this world — ladies and tramps. Same goes for dogs. The stars of the live-action “Lady and the Tramp” hit up So Flo Monday. Deco’s very good boy Alex Miranda is here with the story. Yes he is, a good boy! Oh, yes he is!

Two dogs. One spaghetti plate. Pure cinematic excellence.

It has been 64 years since the upper-class American Cocker Spaniel and streetwise stray locked lips in “Lady and the Tramp,” so Disney is updating the classic for a new generation, exclusively on Disney Plus.

The love wasn’t only between the pups during my interview with star Adrian Martinez.

Alex Miranda: “So, how are you? (Dog playing Tramp approaches) Hahaha.”

What can I say? Animals love me, and Martinez, who plays a dog-catcher in the live-action/CGI hybrid.

Alex Miranda: “Are you a pet person?”

Adrian Martinez: “Yes. We had Milo, who died this year, but he lived 14 amazing years. He was a pug. I love dogs. They represent what I’m trying to be as a person.”

Alex Miranda: “Which is what?”

Adrian Martinez: “Authentic, honest, faithful.”

Alex Miranda: “How do you feel about cats?”

Peggy Lee (as Si and Am, voices of): (singing) “We are Siamese if you please. We are Siamese if you don’t please.”

Adrian Martinez: “Cats? I don’t understand cats.”

Alex Miranda: “I love cats.”

Adrian Martinez: “Why?”

Alex Miranda: “It’s a masochistic relationship. I mean. I understand that they don’t love us the way that dogs love us, but it’s just kind of funny the way that they’re so evil.”

Tessa Thompson (as Lady, voice of): Don’t, don’t. Please don’t.”

(Cat pushes porcelain figurine to floor, where it smashes.)

Kiersey Clemons (as Darling): “Lady!”

Alex Miranda: “I was just thinking about the spaghetti scene. Do you find any food particularly romantic? I mean, strawberries, for example, are the kind of food that people think about. Is there anything that comes to mind?”

Adrian Martinez: “I mean, everything. Look at me. Let’s just be honest about it. I feel you can find romance in any food, if you dig deep enough.”

“Lady and the Tramp” will be available on Disney Plus starting Nov. 12.

