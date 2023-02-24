Adam Lambert has a lot to cover on his new album, and by that, we mean a lot of song to cover. Adam is dropping his first covers album on Friday, and it’s full of hits that span multiple decades.

Adam Lambert (singing): “I’m gettin’ older, I think I’m agin’ well.”

Adam Lambert can do it all. That includes covering Billie Eilish’s song, “Getting Older,” and let’s just say he’s getting really into it.

Adam Lambert (singing): “I’m happier than ever. At least, that’s my endeavor.”

It’s just one of the many hits on Adam’s new covers album, “High Drama,” which features his take on tracks like Bonnie Tyler’s “Holding Out for a Hero.”

Adam Lambert (singing): “I need a hero! I’m holding out for a hero ’til the morning light.”

And Duran Duran’s “Ordinary World.”

Adam Lambert (singing): “What has happened to it all? Crazy, some’d say.”

Adam Lambert: “I wanted to do it in a way that was sort of haunting and a little darker and made you listen to the lyrics really carefully.”

Adam Lambert (singing): “But I won’t cry for yesterday. There’s an ordinary world somehow I have to find.”

Adam Lambert: “With this album in general, I don’t think I was even conscious of it, but I find that there’s some references sonically to stuff I’ve done in the past, so it kind of, hopefully for fans, they’re like, ‘Oh, I love this vibe, because he’s done this with this song.'”

Adam says he’s especially excited to have “Holding out for a Hero” on the album because it’s always been a guilty pleasure song for him.

Adam Lambert (singing): “Late at night I toss and I turn, and I dream of what I need.”

Adam Lambert: “When we decided to put this on the album, at first, we tried to do a different direction with it, and it just didn’t feel right, and we were like kind of scratching our heads going, ‘What do we do?’ And we finally kind of cracked the code, and we thought, ‘Let’s do like a glam rock shuffle, kind of classic, early ’70s,’ and it just clicked.”

Adam Lambert: “I need a hero! I’m holding out for a hero ’til the morning light.”

