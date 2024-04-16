It’s a wrap on the 2024 Miami Film Festival, but it wouldn’t be a proper SoFlo sendoff without some major star power.

Sheryl Lee Ralph hit up the 305 over the weekend.

She was in town to receive the fest’s signature Precious Gem Award. It’s reserved for people whose contributions to film and TV leave a lasting legacy.

Sheryl told Deco what the award means to her, and she even had a special message for us.

Sheryl Lee Ralph: “I look at my career now, and I’m just so very thankful that I would be presented with an award that says, ‘You are a precious gem.’ I love that. And I love Deco Drive!”

Sheryl also took part in a special presentation and spoke about her career, especially her award-winning role in “Abbott Elementary.” She says one of the most important lessons she’s learned is not to be afraid to rewrite the script of her own life.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.