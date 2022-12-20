It’s time to bring on the holiday cheer South Florida style, of course. If you haven’t snagged a bottle of delicious coquito yet, you’re in luck. Deco’s going on a magical coquito journey to help find the best flavors in town.

Brace yourself, because coquito season is back.

The Latin twist on eggnog shines bright every holiday season.

Jessica Rosario: “You have your usual ingredients, coconut milk of course, we have condensed milk and in your traditional coquito you have your blend of spices that you mix in.”

The coquito around South Florida isn’t your average abuela’s recipe.

It’s all about taking it up a notch.

Our first stop is called Calle 23 Miami in Coral Gables, where you can sip on Calle Coquitos.

Jessica Rosario: “Our coquito is made like a traditional coquito, but we definitely made it our own.”

Their secret sauce? Greek lightning.

Jessica Rosario: “The owners are Greek. Even though they love the Latin and Cuban culture, they always try to infuse a little bit of their culture to ours.”

Luciana Rankin: “We’re at Ecléctico Restaurant & Bar in Coral Gables.”

If you need a little pick me up with your coquito, check out this green light special.

Luciana Rankins: “We’re Mexican at heart but Latin-infused. Coquito comes from Puerto Rico traditionally. We use a Puerto Rican Rum, but then we add the spirulina, which the Aztecs used back in the day as a supplement, and so that’s what makes it green. That’s how we incorporate our Mexican heart with our Latin diversity.”

This hulk of a drink also has some pistachio flavoring to make it extra green.

Luciana Rankin: “Put it in a bottle, put it in the fridge, let it chill and then you’re just ready to pour.”

Looks can be deceiving. This purple drink is still in the coquito family.

Wynwood’s Le Chick is making the holiday drink funky.

Ashley James: “The drink is actually a mix of the Puerto Rican coquito, mixed with an Asian flavor of the ube sweet potato.”

This tropical looking beverage will give you the warm tingles.

That’s from the special addition of spiced rum.

Ashley James: “We let it age to really lock in the flavor for about a day, pour it over ice and it’s ready to serve to our guests.”

Our last stop is a jollier color coquito, which matches Santa’s outfit.

Mitchell Bauer: “Right here we’re at Dom’s, right at the heart of Brickell.”

Mitchell Bauer: “We have a coquito. I call it a Carribean Christmas.”

At this eatery, they’re adding guava and mixing it with a 50-year-old recipe.

Mitchell Bauer: “The base of it is a recipe I got from one of my absolute best friends. Her grandmother. She would always add egg yolks to it and really adds to the richness in that.”

This is not a drink that’s made quickly. It takes 48 hours.

But good things come to those who wait. Cheers!

