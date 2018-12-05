CVLTVRA Restaurant offers special holiday cocktail

Christmas is celebrated all over the world. It doesn’t matter what culture you’re in, you’ll find a holiday cocktail in every corner of the globe. A Miami hotspot is combining recipes from all over Latin America with a taste of old Kentucky. Bottoms up!

CVLTVRA Restaurant opened its doors just last month.

The Miami eatery is getting rave reviews for its inventive, eclectic menu.

Andrew Penaran, CVLTVRA Restaurant: “The theme of the restaurant is a Latin restaurant with Mediterranean influences.”

Now CVLTVRA is serving up Latin culture with a creamy holiday drink.

Andrew Penaran: “The cocktail today is called La Abuelita. We take ingredients from different Latin American countries, combine them and give you two options on how to enjoy it.”

Andrew Penaran: “I’m gonna be making you La Abuelita, our take on a traditional holiday cocktail. We will start with 3 oz. of Mexican hot chocolate. Then we will do an ounce of agua rubina, 2 oz. of Markers Mark bourbon, two dashes of bitters and then we stir. Pour it into the chalice with a peppermint-crusted lip.”

Customer: “It is delicious, and it is perfect for Christmas.”

And if the weather outside is frightful, here’s something delightful — you can have it hot, too!

Andrew Penaran: “This is served in a coffee cup with a Nutella rim and a little serving of Nutella on the side.”

Hot or cold, this Christmas cocktail will give you a little culture and a little cheer.

FOR MORE INFO:

CVLTVRA Restaurant

1100 Biscayne Blvd.

Miami, FL 33132

(305) 808-3507

cvltvra.com

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.