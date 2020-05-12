Cruise SoFlo style aboard 60-foot Tikki Beach II Party Boat

It’s never too early to start thinking about LAC. You know, life after COVID. So we’re hitting the water and checking out a tropical twist in your own backyard. Capt. Alex Miranda has the details.

Time to take to the high seas, South Florida style

Debra Dawson, owner and founder, Tikki Beach Charters: “The Tikki Boat II is a one-of-a-kind vessel that is a charter boat in Miami.”

Thanks to its tiki decor, this 60-foot yacht was made to stand out.

Debra Dawson: “Tiki equates to tropical living, and we’re a floating tiki hut on the water.”

From the bamboo walls, to the jumbo faux palm trees, the Tikki Boat II is a tropical escape on the water.

Debra Dawson: “We also have a custom-made triton throne on the stern, and we have a beautiful snakeskin swing on the front of the boat.”

Guests can rent the Tikki Beach II for charters, or…

Debra Dawson: “If you would like to spend the night, we can sleep 10 comfortably.”

Talk about an overnight to remember.

Debra Dawson: “We have two private suites aboard. We have a king size gorgeous suite. We also have a secondary suite that has two full beds that can sleep four, and that has its own bath, and we also have sleeping quarters upstairs in the VIP suite.”

Your wish is this Tikki crew’s command.

Debra Dawson: “We have a captain, a full staff. You can rent a DJ, and we have food and beverage capabilities.”

Danielle Morgan, passenger: “You have tiki parties and tiki themes, but having a boat that is full-on typical tiki gear is not like your typical motor boat around here.”

