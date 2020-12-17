Country superstar LeAnn Rimes wins season 4 of ‘The Masked Singer’

There was a whole lotta unmasking last night on “The Masked Singer.” The top three contestants were finally revealed in the season finale, and the golden mask was awarded to the singer who couldn’t help but outshine them all.

The Sun (singing): “They’re singing deck the halls…”

Hello, holidays! “The Masked Singer” making its season finale merry and bright, Wednesday night.

Too bad we didn’t have more time under the mistletoe because all three had to go.

The Crocodile (singer): “And so, I come to you with open arms…”

The third runner-up was one romantic reptile, and that’s no croc of — you know what I mean.

Backstreet Boy Nick Carter, who’s now a man, unmasked!

He was just on Deco the other day telling Alex Miranda when he was releasing new music.

Nick Carter: “Around Christmastime and have a song ready to launch on Spotify and on iTunes.”

Ahhhh, we get it now.

The Mushroom (singing): “Looking back on when I was a little nappy headed boy…”

The second runner-up? That mysterious mushroom.

Nothing like a fungi with a fabulous voice.

Singer, rapper and music producer Aloe Blacc was unmasked, meaning only one masked singer remained.

The Sun (singing): “Oh, and the truth, I was made for you…”

The Sun shining week after week and finally rising to the occasion.

Nick Cannon: “Oh, my God, it’s LeAnn Rimes!”

Country superstar and Grammy-Award-winning singer LeAnn Rimes winning the golden mask.

LeAnn Rimes: “I’m just happy to be here. It was so much fun, yeah.”

LeAnn closing out season four with, what else, a song.

Bring it home, girl.

LeAnn Rimes (singing): “I’d climb a thousand mountain tops…”

