Could that Beyoncé and Jay-Z tour tour really happen?

For a few minutes on Monday, fans thought another joint tour between the married superstars had been announced.

Here’s how it went down.

Eagle-eyed followers noticed a posting on Ticketmaster and Beyoncé’s Facebook page for a July 30 “On the Run 2” date at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field.

Within moments the postings had been taken down, but that didn’t stop the social media pandemonium that the couple might be hitting the road.

The pair last toured jointly with “On The Run” in 2014.

They recently released a video for their song “Family Feud” from Jay-Z’s Grammy-nominated “4:44” album.

So far neither camp is confirming that a tour is coming, but the postings also sparked speculation that a joint album may also be in the mix.

In January, the rapper talked to CNN’s Van Jones about his love for his wife and how they fought back from his infidelity for the sake of their marriage and three young children.

“For us, we chose to fight for our love. For our family,” he said. “To give our kids a different outcome. To break that cycle for black men and women.”

