Chazz Palminteri brings ‘A Bronx Tale’ musical to Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A movie star is getting ready to take the stage in South Florida, bringing an iconic story to life right in our backyard.

From one-man show to feature film and now a new chapter, “A Bronx Tale” is coming to Fort Lauderdale.

“A Bronx Tale” is based on writer and star Chazz Palminteri’s upbringing in New York City during the Italian mafia’s heyday.

“This is the full-blown musical,” said Palminteri. “To me, this is the best incarnation of all. The one-man show I thought was great, the movie’s great, but this, this is almost operatic. This is like ‘West Side Story,’ ‘Jersey Boys.'”

It’s about the coming of age story of a boy torn between the temptations of organized crime and the values of his hardworking father.

“This incredible story has been around for 30 years,” Palminteri said. “It’s a true story. It’s about my life. It’s about when I was a little boy. I saw a man kill a man right in front of me, and years later I wrote about it. For some reason, the story has endured.”

The musical adaptation also has heavy hitters leading the production.

“Alan Menken, eight-time Academy Award winner, wrote all the music,” said Palminteri. Glenn Slater, three-time Tony nominee, wrote the lyrics. Robert De Niro and Jerry Zaks, Jerry Zaks four-time Tony winner, directed the one-man show. Bob directed the movie, and they’re co-directing the musical.”

Whether you’ve seen Palminteri’s 1989 play or the 1993 film adaptation with De Niro, fans of “A Bronx Tale” will be sure to enjoy the musical.

“People who see it, like I say, they laugh, they stand up and cheer at the end. They’re crying, and it scares you, so I encourage people to come and see it,” Palminteri said.

“A Bronx Tale” will be at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts beginning Tuesday. It plays through June 23.

