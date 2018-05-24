Celestial Bodiez creates the perfect seam for bootylicious leggings

It takes a lot of work to get that perfect posterior. A lot of work — or maybe just the right outfit. A new fitness line is out to give you a lift right where you want it.

Beyonce, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams made us all want to be bootylicious.

Jennifer Lopez and Kim Kardashian have also proved there’s never too much junk in the trunk.

Now, thanks to one little seam like this, your derriere can look just as poppin’.

Celeste Bonin, designer: “Every girl can relate to the legging struggle. It’s hard to find a good pair that don’t smash your buns.”

It sure is!

But Celeste Bonin, better known to wrestling fans as Kaitlyn, has made a seamless transition from life in the ring to life out of it with her new fitness line Celestial Bodiez.

Celeste Bonin: “My seamstress for my costumes on TV started sewing this signature seam in the rear of all of my wrestling outfits. I took that concept and put it into leggings because the seam was so flattering in my costumes.”

Deco went behind the scenes of the photoshoot at Fort Lauderdale’s Top Notch Training.

And we got the scoop on how that seam shows off your assets.

Celeste Bonin: “It’s that extra something and it’s super comfortable. You can’t even feel it, but it really gives you like a nice lift, separation and hugs you in all the right places.”

In other words, the added piece of fabric lines the inside of the pants so your booty is on fleek.

Here’s a close up:

Celeste Bonin: “Here’s actually where all the magic happens, is this fancy piece of elastic.”

And…

Celeste Bonin: “This is sewn into the leggings in production, so it gathers the fabric and kind of hugs your curves and really accentuates your bum.”

From bold patterns to solid black — long pants to shorts — there is a wide variety of styles for any fashionista to choose from.

Celeste Bonin: “You can train in the clothes, you can squat, sprint, mountain bike, whatever it is that you like to do, but you can also wear them to do everyday things.”

The pants range in price from under $70 to about $90.

FOR MORE INFO:

Celestial Bodiez

https://www.celestialbodiez.com/

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.