Cast of ‘Toy Story 4’ hit the red carpet in LA

It’s a new adventure for our favorite “Toy Story” friends in part four. The entire cast of the movie walked the red carpet at the movie’s world premiere and told us all about their new journey.

Fans lined up for the world premiere of “Toy Story 4” in Los Angeles at the El Capitan Theatre, Tuesday.

The entire cast was on hand to see the movie for the very first time.

Tom Hanks, who’s played Woody since the very beginning of the movie franchise, walked the red carpet.

Tom Hanks (as Woody): “I want you to meet Forky!”

Tony Hale (as Forky): “Aah, hi.”

Group of toys (in “Toy Story 4”): “Hello! Hi!”

Tony Hale (as Forky): “Aaaaah!!” *Forky faints*

This time, Woody, Buzz Lightyear and the rest of the gang go on a road trip with Bonnie and a new toy named Forky.

Tom Hanks (as Woody): “You’re Bonnie’s toy. You are going to help create happy memories that will last for the rest of her life.”

Tony Hale (as Forky): “Huh?”

The journey turns into a reunion as Woody runs into his long lost friend, Bo Peep.

The duo realizes they want different things out of life as a toy.

Tom Hanks: “You like that upper register that I still have since 1995? I still have a squeaky 13-year-old’s voice.”

Tom said his history of playing Woody definitely helps when a new script comes along.

Tom Hanks: “It always comes down to this relationship between us with a microphone right there and our memories and our interpretations of everything the characters have been through.”

Tim Allen is back, too, as Buzz Lightyear.

Tim Allen: “This is a wonderful story, tonight’s movie that you will all see, hopefully. Everybody is worth something, and to have toys teach us this is an amazing deal.”

This time around, Bo Peep has a bigger part.

Annie Potts: “It’s wonderful to be back, and it’s especially wonderful to be back in such a significant way.”

Keanu Reeves joins the “Toy Story” family as Duke Caboom.

Keanu loves the way Pixar tells a story.

Keanu Reeves: “[It’s] really funny, emotionally intelligent, inspiring.”

Tony Hale (as Forky): “Everything is going to be OK.”

“Toy Story 4” hits theaters on June 21.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.