CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Carnaval On The Mile is back in Coral Gables this weekend.

Crews on Friday prepared to close roads for the annual street festival that runs along Miracle Mile.

The two-day event starts Saturday. Revelers be able to enjoy lots of local art, live music, great food and children’s entertainment.

Better yet, admission is free.

The Carnaval opens Saturday at 10 a.m.

