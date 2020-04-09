Cardi B, Fashion Nova giving away $1,000 per hour through May 20 to families in need

(WSVN) - Cardi B is teaming up with Fashion Nova to help families that are struggling during the coronavirus pandemic.

The rapper took to social media on Wednesday to announce a partnership with the fashion brand to launch Fashion Nova Cares, a relief fund that will be giving away $1,000 per hour to families in need. The total amount that will be given away totals $1 million.

The donations start Thursday and will continue through May 20.

The founder and CEO of Fashion Nova, Richard Saghian, said in a statement, “We acknowledge that people are suffering both in health and in finance and we hope that our donations can help alleviate some of that personal hardship.”

In order to qualify for the giveaway, people must visit the fashion line’s website where they can share their stories. Employees and volunteers with the group will then choose 24 recipients each day to receive $1,000.

