Cardi B and Offset were married when he ‘proposed’

(CNN) — The audience was thrilled when Offset dropped to one knee during a show last October to propose to Cardi B, but it turns out the rappers were already married.

Cardi B tweeted a confirmation Monday after TMZ published a copy of a marriage certificate showing the pair married in Offset’s hometown of Atlanta in September 2017.

“This why i name my album ‘Invasion of privacy’ cause people will do the most to be nosey about your life. Welp f— it,” Cardi B wrote in the tweet, along with a note explaining why they had kept the news to themselves.

“There are so many moments that I share with the world and then there are moments that I want to keep for myself,” she added. “Getting married was one of those moments!”

According to Cardi B, who is expecting her first child with Offset in July, the couple found someone to marry them and held a private ceremony with only her cousin as a witness.

“I said I do, with no dress no make up and no ring,” she wrote. “I appreciate and love my husband so much for still wanting for me [to] have that special moment that every girl dreams of when he got down on his knee and put a ring on my finger and he did that for me!!”

Offset’s proposal took place during a concert in Philadelphia.

Speculation the couple was already married began after Offset thanked his “wife” during Sunday’s BET Awards.

Cardi B did manage to find a silver lining in their secret now being revealed, however.

“Well now since you lil [nosy] f—s know at least ya can stop saying I had a baby out of wedlock,” she wrote.

