Cantina La Veinte spices up ladies night in time for Miami Music Week

Miami Music Week is about to begin, and there’s plenty of places get your party on — but one Brickell hotspot is bringing the beats and the booze for free. Deco’s checking out a ladies night where 20 is the magic number.

It’s a night of music and margaritas, Wednesday nights at Cantina La Veinte.

The Brickell hotspot is serving up a ladies night to remember — just in time for Miami Music Week.

Estefan Romero: “We have the ladies night that’s free margaritas from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. You can choose any flavor you want. You have live DJ sets, so it’s an amazing place to have a great time.”

Four DJ’s will play throughout the night.

Estefan Romero: “The music is Latin. Also, you have a little house, deep house, techno.”

But the margaritas will take center stage — with every flavor you can think of.

Estefan Romero: “We have coconut, passion fruit, mango.”

Ready to spice up your night?

Check out the jalapeño margarita.

Bartender: “I’m gonna start with the jalapeño margarita. This is Tanteo tequila, 2 ounces, 1 ounce Cointreau, fresh lime juice, a splash of agave, fresh jalapeños.”

Add some spicy salt for a tasty treat from south of the border.

Bartender: “This is the jalapeño margarita from Cantina La Veinte.”

Customer 1: “This is the best margarita you can get in all of Miami.”

Customer 2: “Oh, I come all the time. It’s amazing. It’s a really nice combination of a really fun party scene downstairs and a really beautiful restaurant upstairs.”

Gold diggers and gold drinkers will love the Golden Margarita.

Customer 3: “For the glam, you must have this margarita. It’s got gold in it. I feel golden every time I drink it.”

Looks like Cantina La Veinte just spiced up ladies night.

FOR MORE INFO:

Cantina La Veinte

495 Brickell Ave.

Miami, FL 33131

(786) 623-6135

http://www.cantinala20.com/

