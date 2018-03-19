Cantina La Veinte spices up ladies night in time for Miami Music Week

Miami Music Week is about to begin, and there’s plenty of places get your party on — but one Brickell hotspot is bringing the beats and the booze for free. Deco’s checking out a ladies night where 20 is the magic number.
It’s a night of music and margaritas, Wednesday nights at Cantina La Veinte.
The Brickell hotspot is serving up a ladies night to remember — just in time for Miami Music Week.
Estefan Romero: “We have the ladies night that’s free margaritas from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. You can choose any flavor you want. You have live DJ sets, so it’s an amazing place to have a great time.”
Four DJ’s will play throughout the night.
Estefan Romero: “The music is Latin. Also, you have a little house, deep house, techno.”
But the margaritas will take center stage — with every flavor you can think of.
Estefan Romero: “We have coconut, passion fruit, mango.”
Ready to spice up your night?
Check out the jalapeño margarita.
Bartender: “I’m gonna start with the jalapeño margarita. This is Tanteo tequila, 2 ounces, 1 ounce Cointreau, fresh lime juice, a splash of agave, fresh jalapeños.”
Add some spicy salt for a tasty treat from south of the border.
Bartender: “This is the jalapeño margarita from Cantina La Veinte.”
Customer 1: “This is the best margarita you can get in all of Miami.”
Customer 2: “Oh, I come all the time. It’s amazing. It’s a really nice combination of a really fun party scene downstairs and a really beautiful restaurant upstairs.”
Gold diggers and gold drinkers will love the Golden Margarita.
Customer 3: “For the glam, you must have this margarita. It’s got gold in it. I feel golden every time I drink it.”
Looks like Cantina La Veinte just spiced up ladies night.
FOR MORE INFO:
Cantina La Veinte
495 Brickell Ave.
Miami, FL 33131
(786) 623-6135
http://www.cantinala20.com/
