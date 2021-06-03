TAMPA, FLA. (WSVN) - A frightful attraction will be returning to one Florida amusement park this year.

Howl-O-Scream at Tampa’s Busch Gardens will return for 2021.

The spooky event will feature five haunted houses, eight scare zones and a monster dance party.

The annual event was canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Howl-O-Scream is set to start on Sept. 10 and will continue on select dates through Oct. 31.

To find out more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.