Bufarella in Oakland Park brings amazing Italian cheeses to SoFlo

Well, if you want to skip the creative process and just want to eat something, we feel you. Yeah, Deco found a place that does all the work, while you have the easy job of biting into some amazing Italian cheeses.

Say cheese!

Bufarella in Oakland Park is giving cheese lovers a reason to smile.

Laura Croscenco, Bufarella: “Bufarella is an Italian store that produces mozzarella.”

Actually, this little slice of Italy makes more than 10 types of cheese.

Laura Croscenco: “Each cheese tastes different. Some are milkier than others. There are some that are solid. Some are smoked. Some are filled with additional earthy ingredients like truffle.”

Everything starts with fresh cheese curd stretched, pulled and worked into ooey-gooey goodness.

Laura Croscenco: “He gathers the curd and then the hot water and marine salt, and magically works it together.”

From the burrata to the mozzarella, to the provola, the only way to get it fresher is to make it yourself.

Laura Croscenco: “We guarantee that when you buy the cheese here, it’s freshly made every day.”

If you want something a little more hearty, try the rotolo mozzarella — thinly sliced meat, olive oil, shaved Parmesan and arugula rolled into an amazing bite.

Laura Croscenco: “All our cheeses are without preservatives.”

Samples are free, and you can buy the cheese by the pound, by the platter or grab a sandwich.

Kelcey Cawley, customer: “I love Bufarella. It’s right down the street from where I work. I get my workout. I come down here and get some fresh mozzarella.”

Eating at Bufarella will have you saying molto delizioso.

FOR MORE INFO:

Bufarella Genuine Italian Gourmet

1682 E Oakland Park Blvd.

Oakland Park, FL 33334

954-368-6286

https://bufarellagourmet.com/

